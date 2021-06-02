On Bhavesh Joshi Superhero's 3 years, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recalls how 'audiences didn’t turn up'

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, son of actor Anil Kapoor, on Wednesday penned a note as his film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero clocked three years. Recalling the time when the film was released, Harsh Varrdhan said that 'the audiences didn’t turn up and critics were polarised by it'. However, he added that the movie has 'become cult over time' and thanked fans.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a series of throwback pictures and video clips from the film. He captioned the post, "3 Years of @motwayne #bhaveshjoshisuperhero .. A film / experience that’s hard to describe , when it came out in cinemas the audiences didn’t turn up and critics were polarised by it, but if there’s one film that’s become cult over time thanks to fan love it’s this one … unlimited YouTube reviews, creatives , messages about your love for the film come in everyday and make me feel like it came out last week !"

"Even though it’s been 3 years the film feels more relevant today with the way the world has changed and the happenings around us. This film for me has so much heart and it meant so much to @motwayne and it shows . I am so lucky Vikram gave me a chance with this film and #akvsak and for that I will be forever grateful to him. I hope one day just like the fans of the film that the masked crusader will return to save Bombay. We tragically lost Nishikant Kamat sir recently which hurt a lot and was hard to take may his soul rest in piece and I hope he is watching over us he was a kind and gentle man so encouraging and lovely," he concluded.

Taking to the comment section, several celebs, as well as his fans, reacted to the post. Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, "What a film , and such an honest performance" to which Harsh replied "thank you bhai means a lot". His Bhavesh Joshi Superhero co-star Priyanshu Painyuli said, "happy insaaf day bro" and Harsh responded, "best days man". Actor Shreiyah Sabharwal Joshi said, "so crazy it’s been 3 years! So well said" and he replied, "miss you".

A fan said, "Loved every bit of this film. So much light brought on reality with all heart and soul." Another wrote, "We want Bhavesh Joshi trilogy." A third said, "I was so so so lucky that I chose to see this masterpiece in cinema theatres rather than on Netflix."

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a 2018 action thriller film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and co-written by him along with Anurag Kashyap and Abhay Koranne. It also stars Ashish Verma and late Nishikant Kamat in supporting roles. This was Nishikant's last film as an actor before his death in 2020.

Harsh made his debut with Mirzya and followed it up with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He featured in a cameo in AK vs AK, starring his father Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as fictional versions of themselves.

He will next be seen in director Vasan Bala's segment in the upcoming Netflix anthology film Ray. It is based on the short stories of Satyajit Ray. Earlier in April, he had said that filming on the Abhinav Bindra biopic will commence towards the end of 2022.