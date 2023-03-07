On Holi and one month after wedding, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani finally share pictures from haldi ceremony

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have finally shared photos from their haldi ceremony that was last month. The couple got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer and have been gradually sharing photos from their different ceremonies. The couple seems to have been waiting for Holi to share the colourful photos.

The photos were captioned, “Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours.” The pictures show Kiara and Sidharth in orange outfits. She is wearing an orange kurta with golden embroidery on the neck, with floral jewellery. Sidharth is wearing a yellow-orange kurta with bright pink neckline. Both of them are looking at each other with love while sitting on a red sofa, surrounded by yellow flowers. A photo also shows Sidharth showing off his mehendi--the word Kia written on his palm.

Fans of the couple were overjoyed to see the photos. Actor Krushna Abhishek wrote, “Best jodi love to you guys.” A fan wrote, “How can we even get over from them!!?? Plsss they are so fkn adorableee!” Another noted that it has been one month since the wedding. “Happy 1 month cuties, stay happy like this always.” A fan joked, “Kabir Singh on his way , video bhi daal diya hai usne (he's also put up the video).” Another wrote, “Whyyyy in the world are you guys sooo sooo adorable?”

Sidharth and Kiara fell in love with each other during the shoot of Shershaah. Finally, they sealed their relationship by exchanging vows at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7.

Recently, paps spotted Sidharth out and about in Mumbai. While they asked for his solo pictures, it was Sidharth's witty reply that proves he is a doting hubby. "Ab main solo nahi raha (I am not solo anymore)," Sidharth joked when photographer asked for his "solo" pictures. Sidharth's reply left photographers in splits.

