On Independence Day, celebs feel with freedom comes power and responsibility

This year, India marks its 75th Independence Day, a day that India got its freedom. And while we are enjoying the freedom, we ask celebs if we are using the freedom in the right manner. Most emphasize that while we are, it is also important to use our freedom responsibly and that one should exercise freedom while giving it to others too. From freedom to express themselves on social media, to not letting gender or caste decide, celebrities feel that even after so many years, there’s a lot for all of us to learn about making the best use of the freedom we have…

Shweta Tripathi Sharma

Freedom is not something that should not be decided by gender, caste or age. It is something that everyone across the world should have. Our forefathers fought for it and we need to appreciate and respect that, ensuring that we make the world that they left for us a better place. There are many kinds of freedom which are important including, freedom to express and to be who you are without being judged by society. Moreover, I feel the more freedom we have, the more responsibility we have to nurture spaces like our homes and work. The freedom in these places is important for growth. Freedom is such a big bracket and it all starts with you. Give yourself freedom and gives others too because with freedom comes power and responsibility.

(Photo by Sarang Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Sonu Sood

What one needs to realise is that we are a very young nation. We are just 75 years old, and we shouldn’t compare ourselves to western countries which have been independent for over 200 years. If we see their history, we will find that when they were 70-75 years old, they had their own issues. Making a country great is an ongoing process, and from what I see, India is doing well in its initial phase. We are trying to make the best of the freedom that we have got. We are trying to build up a system that remains fair to every person. I know it’s easier said than done, but yes, everyone is trying to be the best of their abilities and thereby trying to help the nation move in a forward direction.

Aparshakti Khurana

I think the entire nation today is grateful that our forefathers fought for the Independence that we have today. To live life on our own terms is truly a blessing. However, I do think that there’s so much still for all of us learn when it comes to making the best use of the freedom that we have right now. This includes ensuring that we leverage the freedom that we have in the best interest of the nation. A long way to go but I am hopeful we will get there.

Varun Sharma

The concept of freedom is often misunderstood. We think that it is okay to engage in hate speech just because we have the freedom to do so. A relevant example of the same is trolling that has become an inseparable part of social media. It’s important to use our freedom responsibly. Freedom is about making the right choice and being receptive towards another person’s opinion no matter how different they are from ours. I hope the young generation who are the torch bearers of the nation understand how hard how forefathers fought to give them the life they are leading today.

Pankaj Tripathi

I think we have grown as a nation since independence, yet there is always room for improvement. So, we should endeavour to reach greater heights and I believe we are making proper use of our freedom. Par ek shabd hai Hindi mein, swadheen aur freedom ko swadheen bhi bolte hai. Matlab khud ke adheen hona. Freedom means following the rules we made for ourselves, so yes, I feel we have been putting it to good use. As a country, we will be stronger than before in the future. Sabhi HT readers ko 75th Swantra Diwas ki shubh kaamnaye!