On MGR's birth anniversary, Kangana Ranaut and Thalaivi makers share Arvind Swamy's look from film. See here
On MGR's birth anniversary, Kangana Ranaut and Thalaivi makers share Arvind Swamy's look from film. See here

The makers of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Thalaivi have released a new picture from the film, featuring Arvind Swamy as MGR.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Arvind Swamy and Kangana Ranaut in a still from Thalaivi.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a new picture from her upcoming film Thalaivi. The picture was unveiled as a special tribute to late actor-politician, MGR on his birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter and other social media platforms, Kangana shared a tribute video on the life of MGR. She also shared a picture featuring her as the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and actor Arvind Swamy as MGR.

"Tribute to the legend #MGR on his birth anniversary, revolutionary leader n a mentor to #Thalaivi," Kangana wrote in her tweet. The photo showed her in 60's style hair do and jewellery, in a romantic dance pose with Arvind, who looks unrecognisable in a clean-shaven look.

Exactly one year ago, the makers had shared Arvind's first look pictures from the movie. A release date has not been announced yet.

Kangana wrapped up film's shoot in December. Sharing a picture of herself in make-up and costume, flashing a victory sign, and a picture of Jayalalithaa, Kangana wrote on Twitter, “And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye, mixed feelings.”

She further wrote, “Opportunity of a lifetime thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh @BrindaPrasad1 @neeta_lulla @rajatsaroraa , Vijendra Parsad ji @ballusaluja @gvprakash @thearvindswami and director A. L. Vijay sir, each and every member of my wonderful crew, thank you thank you thank you.”

Also read: Swara Bhasker asks Dalit feminists to oppose violent threats against Richa Chadha over her film Madam Chief Minister

Thalaivi is a multilingual biographical film made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu , and is directed by A. L. Vijay. It is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media, Karma Media And Entertainment in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films.

