Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / On Rose Day, Kartik Aaryan shares throwback video of when he got a rose from a young girl
bollywood

On Rose Day, Kartik Aaryan shares throwback video of when he got a rose from a young girl

Kartik Aaryan received a red rose from a young fan on Rose Day. Watch his response here. His fans, too, loved the gesture.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan shared a video of him getting a rose as a gift from a little girl on Rose Day.

Celebrating Rose Day on Sunday, actor Kartik Aaryan shared a video showing him getting a rose from a young fan. As per reports, it was a throwback video.

Sharing it, Kartik wrote: "Aise Rose day roz roz aaye (Hope every day in a Rose Day if this is how it is)." The video showed a young girl holding a red rose in her hand as a blushing Kartik bends down to receive it from her. It is not sure when the video was shot.

Many of his fans wrote in to wish him back while many others found the video cute. "Awwwwwwe... I wish i was the kid there Happy Rose Dayy," wrote one fan while another said "Happy rose day my love".

The first day of the Valentine's Day week is celebrated as Rose Day.

Like much of Bollywood, Kartik, too, has begun working on a few projects. Kartik has a number of films lined up. Before the pandemic related lockdown came into force in March last year, he, with his co-star Kiara Advani, had been shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow. It was cancelled with reports suggesting that shoot would resume in September. However, the shoot was reportedly further postponed.

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home

On his birthday in November Kartik announced his next project, Dhamaka. Sharing a motion poster, he had written: "Aaj mera Birthday hai #DHAMAKA hona chahiye." He reportedly plays a journalist in the film.

He also has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. The shoot of the this film in Delhi, too, had to be cancelled towards the end of 2019 due to the smog problem in Delhi. Reportedly, the cast and crew had breathing problems and had to return to Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kartik aaryan rose day

Related Stories

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan shares pic from film shoot, says 'missed my team a lot'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:21 AM IST
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan makes his mother twirl as he wishes her on her birthday. See pic

PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:10 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP