On Rose Day, Kartik Aaryan shares throwback video of when he got a rose from a young girl

Celebrating Rose Day on Sunday, actor Kartik Aaryan shared a video showing him getting a rose from a young fan. As per reports, it was a throwback video.

Sharing it, Kartik wrote: "Aise Rose day roz roz aaye (Hope every day in a Rose Day if this is how it is)." The video showed a young girl holding a red rose in her hand as a blushing Kartik bends down to receive it from her. It is not sure when the video was shot.

Many of his fans wrote in to wish him back while many others found the video cute. "Awwwwwwe... I wish i was the kid there Happy Rose Dayy," wrote one fan while another said "Happy rose day my love".

The first day of the Valentine's Day week is celebrated as Rose Day.

Like much of Bollywood, Kartik, too, has begun working on a few projects. Kartik has a number of films lined up. Before the pandemic related lockdown came into force in March last year, he, with his co-star Kiara Advani, had been shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow. It was cancelled with reports suggesting that shoot would resume in September. However, the shoot was reportedly further postponed.

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home

On his birthday in November Kartik announced his next project, Dhamaka. Sharing a motion poster, he had written: "Aaj mera Birthday hai #DHAMAKA hona chahiye." He reportedly plays a journalist in the film.

He also has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. The shoot of the this film in Delhi, too, had to be cancelled towards the end of 2019 due to the smog problem in Delhi. Reportedly, the cast and crew had breathing problems and had to return to Mumbai.