On Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday, a look at the times he humbly asked fans to support him to 'survive in Bollywood'

The loss of a beloved Bollywood star is never easy, but the death of Sushant Singh Rajput jolted the nation. On his birth anniversary, here is a look at the times he humbly appealed to viewers to watch his films and give him a chance to ‘survive in Bollywood’.

Around the time of the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Rajat Kapoor remarked in a tweet that it is a fact that the cricketer ‘looks so much better than the actor who plays him’. Sushant replied by saying, “I Slogged a bit extra on my skills to compensate. If you get interested in that,pls do watch the film sir:) #fact.”

Rajat then tweeted, “@itsSSR :))) I believe your performance is fab in the film.. and maan, your fan following is huge!! Best wishes, Sushant.” Sushant replied, “They are not my fans sir , I don't have many. They just like good films:) Ps.- You were really good in Kapoor &sons.”

A screengrab of Sushant Singh Rajput's now-deleted tweet.

Another time, a fan commented on one of his Instagram posts that she will not watch his film because he dies in it. “You have the biggest heart in this industry. People like you should always live long,” she wrote.

Sushant urged her to watch his films to allow him to sustain his career, as he did not have any backing. “@dawnosiris1 arre but if you don't watch it then they would throw me out of Bollywood have no Godfather, I've made you (all) my Gods and fathers. Watch it at least if you wish I do survive in Bollywood. Much love and Regards,” he wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput urged his fans to watch his films in theatres.

After Sushant’s death, cricketer Irfan Pathan paid tribute to him by sharing an anecdote, in which the actor urged him to watch his film, Chhichhore. “I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family. I chatted with him last at the Taj Hotel Gym, I praised him for his work in Kedarnath & his reply was ‘Bhai please do watch chhichhore’ you will love it!” he wrote on Twitter.

A screengrab of Irfan Pathan's tweet.

Sushant died on June 14. His death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing the money laundering and drugs angle in the case, respectively.

