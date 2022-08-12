Kiara Advani tells Sidharth Malhotra 'tu baatein to badi badi karta tha', he assures her he remembers everything

Kiara Advani has shared a social media post for rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on the first anniversary of their first film together, Shershaah. The film was based on the life of Kargil War martyr Captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth played Captain Batra in the film directed by Vishnuvardhan. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra shares unseen video of him making Kiara Advani laugh as they celebrate her birthday in Dubai. Watch

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Kiara wrote, “Tu baatein to badi badi karta tha, but tu bhi na ‘out of sight, out of mind’ type ka banda nikla! (You used to make big promises, but you too turned out to be the guy who )." This was Kiara’s line from Shershaah. The actor played Vikram Batra's fiance Dimple Cheema in the film.

Sidharth Malhotra responded to Kiara Advani's post on Instagram Stories.

Sidharth Malhotra shared his response to Kiara on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “Oye sardarni, mujhe na sab yad hai. Bhul hi nhi sakta. Aaj 6 baje milne aajaunga (Listen, I remember everything, I can't forget anything. Will come to meet you at 6 pm).” The two were teasing an

The team of Shershaah will be conducting an Instagram live at 6pm on Friday to talk about the film. It released on Amazon Prime Video last year and garnered a positive response from the critics as well as the viewers.

Marking one year of the film, producer Karan Johar also shared a video on the occasion. The video showed Captain Vikram Batra's brother telling Sidharth about how he could sense his brother standing in place of the actor on the screen.

Karan wrote along with the video, "Very rarely do you come across films that continue to give unabashed love even after a year…#Shershaah undoubtedly is one of them. The impact that resonated across the globe and the hearts that still beat with it…we are grateful and proud to have told this story for you all. Yeh dil maange more #1YearOfShershaah."

