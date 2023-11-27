Orry is the breakthrough star of the year: Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane

The craze around internet sensation and BFF of Bollywood stars Orhan Awatramani does not seem to die anytime soon. Now, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has called Orhan Awatramani aka Orry ‘the breakthrough star of the year,’ at the recently held Sahitya Aaj Tak event in New Delhi. (Also read: Orry enters Bigg Boss 17 as new Wildcard, cracks up Salman Khan on stage; Janhvi Kapoor asks: ‘Is the world ready?’)

What Vikaramaditya Motwane said

Vikramaditya Motwane spoke about Orry at a recent event.

Vikramaditya Motwane, who has made films such as Udaan, Lootera and this year's acclaimed web series Jubilee, was present at the Sahitya Aaj Tak event, where he gave a talk. When asked, who he would consider as the breakthrough star of the year, Vikram instantly took the name of Orry and started laughing.

He said, "We forget that social media is an actual living, breathing thing as far as entertainment is concerned. And people ask who he is, but the fact of the matter is that he has made a business of his own (where people want to know more about him). He has made space for himself in the entertainment world, and that in itself is fantastic."

The director then added one more name to answer the same question, and it was that of actor Surinder Vicky, who won critical acclaim for his performance in Netflix's Kohrra. "Surinder Vicky is one person who has suddenly come to the forefront. We have seen him before, but with Kohrra, he has come into his own, and that is always very exciting to see," he said.

Orry in Bigg Boss

Meanwhile, Orry has now become a wildcard contestant in the Bigg Boss 17 house. When a curious Salman Khan asked him what he does for a living, Orry said, "Bahut kaam karta he... suraj ke saath uthta he. Chaand ke saath sota he (A lot of work. I wake up with the sun and sleep with the moon)." He also added that he has five managers and he earns ₹20-30 lakh by clicking selfies and posting them on social media.

