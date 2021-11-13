OTT has opened doors to independent cinema: Munzir Naqvi

In 2019, when Lucknowite Munzir Naqvi started the shoot of his debut film in his hometown, with actor Pankaj Kapur, he was not sure what its fate will be! Now, with the OTT boom, he feels that this is the right time for his independent films to be watched by the global audience.

His film has been selected for the Dhaka International Film Festival 2022 and is the official selection at the ongoing Asian Film Festival, Barcelona.

“When we shot Sehar it was pre-pandemic period and then I was wondering after the shooting, how will we release the films in theaters or should we opt for an OTT release? Biggest question in mind was will they promote it well or not! But, due to the pandemic the theaters were closed and for the cinema lovers OTT has opened doors to good content globally,” he says.

Director Munzir Naqvi with actor Pankaj Kapur and Alok Pandey during the shoot of Sehar in Lucknow. (Sourced)

Film’s writer-director is now hoping next year its producers Piiyush Singh and Abhyanand Singh release it in the theatre as well on OTT.

“It’s a political drama revolving around Urdu language politics in Lucknow. OTT will provide it vast audience not just in India but worldwide. Anyone whose language is facing the same fate — whether politically, religiously or culturally — will relate with the struggle of Urdu professor Mahendra Nath Kaul Azad, a Kashmiri Pandit played by Pankaj sir,” he adds.

Born and brought up in Old City, this story has stayed with him for very long. “I have grown up in Kashmiri Mohalla and localities around me have had renowned Urdu writers. Some may relate to the language with religion but fact is that Urdu is a Hindustani zubaan, jo yahin janmi, pali aur badi hui hai! It’s a beautiful mix of Sanskrit, Turkish, Arabic, Persian and language. In Urdu, world most of the big names have been Hindus so it’s unfair to put it in the bracket of religion and politicize it.”

An alumnus of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Shia College he has shot the film extensively at Lucknow Christian College, Centennial College, Girdhari Singh Inter College and Old City locality. Naqvi’s short film Dhabba (2016) was officially selected in 17th New York Indian film festival and 14th Indian film festival Stuttgart Germany.

“The script of my next is in its final stage and hope it goes on floors by mid-2021. It’s set in the UK,” he adds.