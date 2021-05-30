OTT platforms have been a respite for actors like me: Sushil Pandey

Known for his performances in films like Article 15, Phas Gaye Re Obama,Super 30, Jolly LLB 1 & 2, actor Sushil Pandey says when you reach at a point in your career where you can ask questions about role and character, is what spells success for you.

“Thankfully, I have reached that point after all these years where I get to read about my character and asks questions as well as pick a project,” says Sushil who has spent part of his early days in UP.

At present, Sushil is happy with the release of his new OTT series. “Digital platforms have been a respite for actors like me. Good work is happening and coming our way in such crisis too but at the same time my heart goes out for our daily wagers as it’s a toughest for them. Anyway, coming back to my new series, Maharani I play a very hardcore fundamentalist, unruly role. As I come from Bihar, I understand the mindset of such people who are also part of our society.”

Talking about his early life, Sushil says, “I spent my early days in Gaya with schooling and college all from there. You can call me a prodigy of local Ram Leela, of which I was an active member since I was a five-year-old. Performing at Ram Leela has been an imperative part of my acting journey, also college theatre department that was introduced by my group. As I lost my father at an early age so my mother was keen that I should find some job, but I knew my calling was acting. I left my job and reached Delhi first. After some time I left for Mumbai and joined a theatre there.”

“Things are not as easy as they sound because even after getting work my struggle was on. ‘Bahut din bina kaam ke bhi rahe.’ TV took me off after I got my first show Jab Love Hua, followed by more shows. I got to play a small part in Imtiyaz Ali’s Jab We Met, and that’s how I landed into films. But real break was ‘Phas Gaye…’ that actually got me some recognition,” adds Sushil.

Talking more about his acting, he says, “I never ponder on what form or genre of acting I belong to. In fact, whatever comes my way I try molding myself in those characters. So, I live in the moment and try being that character with full conviction. When Anubhav sir gave me that character in Article 15 it was a very layered character who had a lot of shades like guilt, weakness and I gave it all, what I had in that moment as an actor.”