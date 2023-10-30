OTTplay Awards: Kajol rocks black as she wins Best Debut; Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao were stars of the event

A host of film celebrities who have also sparkled in the OTT space, headed to the OTTplay Awards in Mumbai on Sunday. Among them were Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Raveena Tandon, Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Anil Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and many others. Also read: Rani Mukerji was the star of Pujo pandal as she twinned with Kajol, hung out with Jaya Bachchan, danced with Jackie

Kajol, Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F at the event

Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajkummar Rao at the OTTplay Awards on Sunday.

Kajol looked stunning in a sleek black gown with translucent sleeves. She also wore hair extensions to add to the look. She was accompanied by nephew Aaman Devgan, who too, was in black. He had accompanied her to the Durga Puja festivities as well. Kajol made her web show debut this year with The Trial, in which she played a lawyer. She won the Best Debut (female) award despite being in the industry for more than three decades.

Alaya F wore a similar gown in maroon. She had starred opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film Freddy, which released on Disney+ Hotstar. Kartik also attended the event in a black suit paired with a black T-shirt. He played a killer dentist in Freddy and won the Best Actor (male) award for his performance.

Raveena Tandon, Kartik Aaryan, Sanya Malhotra and Alaya F at the event.

Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Karishma Tanna at the event

Anil Kapoor meanwhile, won the award for Best Actor (Male) for playing an arms dealer in the web show The Night Manager. His co-star Sobhita Dhulipala, who also plays the lead role in Made In Heaven, also attended the event. She was among the best dressed celebs on Sunday evening in a beige saree with a short kurta.

Rajkummar Rao walked in a black suit with a tie and won the OTT Performer of the Year award for Guns and Gulaabs and Monica, O My Darling.

Karishma Tanna arrived in a shimmery blue two-piece outfit. Her web show Scoop won the Best Series on True Events award at the event. Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted in an off-shoulder black jumpsuit, she had starred in the web show Taj: Divided by Blood and its second season, Taj: Reign of Revenge. Mona Singh, looking pretty in a white waistcoat and pants, also walked the purple carpet. She starred alongside Sharman Joshi in the web show, Kafas.

Abhilash Thapaliyal, Sharib Hashmi, Kajol with Aaman Devgan and Mona Singh at event.

Babil Khan wore an animal print blazer with shimmery pants for the OTTplay Awards. He won the Best Debut Male award for his Netflix film Qala.

Raveena Tandon too graced the awards night in a knee-length black outfit. She had made her OTT debut with the web show Aranyak in 2021 and featured in One Friday Night on JioCinema this year.

Sanya Malhotra, who had an impressive role in Jawan, also featured in the film Kathal on Netflix. She walked the purple carpet at the OTTplay Awards in a blue cold-shoulder gown.

