Pakistan makes its own Dhurandhar: RAW chief wants Akhand Bharat, funds terror cells; viewers laugh at 'weak detailing'

If there is one thing that Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar got completely right, it was the depiction of espionage and Pakistan’s Lyari. Barring a few changes for dramatic effect, the director’s ‘peak detailing’ ensured the two Dhurandhar films were praised for their realism and meticulously crafted details. But while India praised Dhurandhar, the reaction in Pakistan was naturally not very positive. Many Pakistani viewers felt the film demonised their country, and particularly its spy agency ISI. Perhaps as a whiplash to the Dhurandhar effect, Pakistan has launched its own spy thriller, a TV show that began airing a few weeks ago.

Jahannum Ba’raasta Jannat, Pakistan’s answer to Dhurandhar

Pakistani show Jahannum Ba’raasta Jannat is being compared with Dhurandhar, but not as a compliment.

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Jahannum Ba’raasta Jannat is a Pakistani TV show that began airing on Green Entertainment Television on March 29. The spy thriller features a plot that shows the chief of India’s spy agency, RAW, discussing how to spread terrorism in Pakistan to destabilise the country. The show stars Javed Sheikh as the RAW chief. The actor has worked in Indian cinema, famously playing Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen father in Om Shanti Om. Directed and written by Iqbal Hussain, the show also stars Momina Iqbal and Umer Aalam in lead roles. However, the show has received much ridicule online for its shoddy production values and lack of attention to detail.

Internet slams its ‘weak detailing’

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this week, an X user shared a scene from the show, mocking its premise. “Secretary of RAW and Director of RAW are discussing how Indian govt is forcing them to destabilize Pakistan through terrorism. Secretary of RAW says that without destabilizing Pakistan, India might fall apart. This is a Pakistani show answer to Dhurandhar,” the caption read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this week, an X user shared a scene from the show, mocking its premise. “Secretary of RAW and Director of RAW are discussing how Indian govt is forcing them to destabilize Pakistan through terrorism. Secretary of RAW says that without destabilizing Pakistan, India might fall apart. This is a Pakistani show answer to Dhurandhar,” the caption read. {{/usCountry}}

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Many criticised the Indian officials talking in chaste Urdu in the scene. “No Indian says 'mazeed funds'. What a poor show,” tweeted one viewer. Another added, “Maana ki aap logon ki film industry India se chalti Hai lekin aisi language Hamare yaha nahin bolte. Weak detailing.” The characterisation of the RAW officials also earned criticism, including their looks and the fact that they discussed wanting an ‘Akhand Bharat’. “She looks more like a saas bahu serial vamp than a R&AW official. Dialogue isse ache hamare yaha youtuber likh dete h (Our YouTubers write better dialogue)...R&AW doesn't talk about akhand Bharat,” complained one.

Others criticised the show's factual errors. For instance, a scene shows RAW headquarters in Delhi, with a view of the Bandra-Worli Sealink in Mumbai. Another person quipped, “Are they discussing all this in a candlelight dinner setting?”

About Dhurandhar

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Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a two-part project starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Karachi. The films also star Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. Critically acclaimed and commercially successful, the two Dhurandhar films have minted over ₹3100 crore worldwide, a record for any Indian film series.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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