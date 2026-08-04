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‘Pakistan meri mausi hai’: Sunny Deol recalls Dharmendra's remark at Batwara 1947 event, dodges political debate

Sunny talked about the common history of India and Pakistan before partition and quoted an interesting statement made by his dad, Dharmendra, about the nation.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026, 09:45:36 IST
By Monica Yadav
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Actor Sunny Deol stayed away from any political comment while being asked about the neighboring nation Pakistan during a press meet to promote his upcoming movie Batwara 1947 in Patna on Sunday. Rather than talking about his political perspective, Sunny talked about the common history of India and Pakistan before partition and quoted an interesting statement made by his dad, Dharmendra, about the nation.

What Sunny Deol said

Patna, Bihar, India -Aug.02, 2026: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol narrating about his movie 'Batwara 1947' during a press conference at Inox, City Centre Mall in Patna, Bihar, India, Sunday,Aug,02, 2026. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Patna, Bihar, India -Aug.02, 2026: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol narrating about his movie 'Batwara 1947' during a press conference at Inox, City Centre Mall in Patna, Bihar, India, Sunday,Aug,02, 2026. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

At the event, responding to the question, Sunny Deol said, “Yeh wahan par nahi shoot kiya hai, yeh Hindustan me shoot kiya hai (It wasn't shot there; it was shot in India).”

He then explained why he prefers not to speak on political issues and instead reflected on the historical connection between the two countries. Recalling Dharmendra's famous statement, he said, "Hum feel ki baatein nahi karte because pura mulk ek hi tha. Jaise papa ne kaha ki yeh meri maa hai aur woh meri mausi hai, yeh toh aap log sab acchi tarah se jante hain. Hum sab ek tarah se hain toh jude hue kahin na kahin se (We don't talk in terms of 'feelings' because the entire country was one. Just as my father said, ‘This is my mother and that is my maternal aunt’—you all know this very well. In a way, we are all connected to one another)."

Sunny Deol says he wants to focus on stories, not politics

Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and brings the filmmaker back together with Sunny Deol after nearly 30 years. The duo previously delivered memorable films like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996).

The movie is based on a 1989 play by Asghar Wajahat titled Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The plot of the film revolves around a married couple (Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta) who are celebrating the freedom of India but have to migrate to Pakistan due to the division of countries. The Aamir Khan Productions backed film will be hitting theaters around the world on August 14, 2026.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Monica Yadav

Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.

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