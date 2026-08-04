‘Pakistan meri mausi hai’: Sunny Deol recalls Dharmendra's remark at Batwara 1947 event, dodges political debate

Actor Sunny Deol stayed away from any political comment while being asked about the neighboring nation Pakistan during a press meet to promote his upcoming movie Batwara 1947 in Patna on Sunday. Rather than talking about his political perspective, Sunny talked about the common history of India and Pakistan before partition and quoted an interesting statement made by his dad, Dharmendra, about the nation.

What Sunny Deol said

Patna, Bihar, India -Aug.02, 2026: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol narrating about his movie 'Batwara 1947' during a press conference at Inox, City Centre Mall in Patna, Bihar, India, Sunday,Aug,02, 2026. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

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At the event, responding to the question, Sunny Deol said, “Yeh wahan par nahi shoot kiya hai, yeh Hindustan me shoot kiya hai (It wasn't shot there; it was shot in India).”

He then explained why he prefers not to speak on political issues and instead reflected on the historical connection between the two countries. Recalling Dharmendra's famous statement, he said, "Hum feel ki baatein nahi karte because pura mulk ek hi tha. Jaise papa ne kaha ki yeh meri maa hai aur woh meri mausi hai, yeh toh aap log sab acchi tarah se jante hain. Hum sab ek tarah se hain toh jude hue kahin na kahin se (We don't talk in terms of 'feelings' because the entire country was one. Just as my father said, ‘This is my mother and that is my maternal aunt’—you all know this very well. In a way, we are all connected to one another)."

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Sunny Deol says he wants to focus on stories, not politics

{{^usCountry}} The actor added that, as someone from the film industry, he believes his responsibility is to tell stories rather than turn them into political conversations. “Main uss sab mein zyada jana nahi chahta lekin hum actors hain, we are makers. Hum kahaaniyaan chunte hain aur kahaaniyan banate hain. Usko phir hum yahan wahan, usko politically nahi leke jaate hain aur na jaana chahte hain. Issilye main us sabki baat hi nahi karuga (I don't want to delve too deeply into all that, but we are actors—we are makers. We choose stories and create them. We don't take them—nor do we want to take them—into the realm of politics. That is why I won't even talk about that aspect),” he added. What is Batwara about? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor added that, as someone from the film industry, he believes his responsibility is to tell stories rather than turn them into political conversations. “Main uss sab mein zyada jana nahi chahta lekin hum actors hain, we are makers. Hum kahaaniyaan chunte hain aur kahaaniyan banate hain. Usko phir hum yahan wahan, usko politically nahi leke jaate hain aur na jaana chahte hain. Issilye main us sabki baat hi nahi karuga (I don't want to delve too deeply into all that, but we are actors—we are makers. We choose stories and create them. We don't take them—nor do we want to take them—into the realm of politics. That is why I won't even talk about that aspect),” he added. What is Batwara about? {{/usCountry}}

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Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and brings the filmmaker back together with Sunny Deol after nearly 30 years. The duo previously delivered memorable films like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996).

The movie is based on a 1989 play by Asghar Wajahat titled Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The plot of the film revolves around a married couple (Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta) who are celebrating the freedom of India but have to migrate to Pakistan due to the division of countries. The Aamir Khan Productions backed film will be hitting theaters around the world on August 14, 2026.