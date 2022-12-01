Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui criticises Aap Jaisa Koi's remix, says original singer Nazia 'is turning in her grave'

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has taken a dig at the recreated version of Aap Jaisa Koi, released last week. The original song was sung by Pakistani pop star Nazia Hassan for the Bollywood film Qurbani (1980). The new song is from the film An Action Hero and the music video features Ayushmann Khurrana and Malaika Arora. The new version of Aap Jaisa Koi has been sung by Zahrah S Khan and Altamash Faridi with the music recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. (Also Read | Malaika Arora recreates iconic Zeenat Aman song Aap Jaisa Koi for Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero. Watch)

Taking to Twitter, Adnan wrote on Tuesday, "Is there something in the air that the world has suddenly developed a penchant for ruining perfect classics? Even re-creation requires talent. Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave. #AapJaisaKoi nahi (nobody is like you)..." Several fans also criticised the new track. A person commented, "Just shows people lack own initiative and lack skill knowledge in writing. It's easier to copy others' fine tune and music. Lack of creativity."

Adnan Siddiqui wrote on Twitter about the new song on Tuesday.

The new version of Aap Jaisa Koi gathered mixed responses from the audience upon its release last week. Taking to T-Series' YouTube channel, a fan commented on the song, "The artists are so beautiful, the video is amazing." However, several people reacted negatively to it. A person said, "No one can change the voice of Nazia Hassan, she's best." "After listening to this song I just realized what a gem Nazia Hassan was," read another comment.

Qurbani (1980) was produced, directed by, and also starred Feroz Khan. The original song was picturised on Feroz, Zeenat Aman and Vinod Khanna. The film also featured Amjad Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Amrish Puri and Kadar Khan. Qurbani was famous for its music, especially the disco song Aap Jaisa Koi (produced by Biddu) and Laila O Laila.

Adnan Siddiqui made his debut in Bollywood with Mom (2017). The film also starred Sridevi, Sajal Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. He was also a part of Angelina Jolie and Irrfan Khan's 2007 film A Mighty Heart. He has appeared in Pakistani serials including Aroosa, Pal Do Pal, Meri Adhoori Mohabbat, Meri Zaat Zara-e-Benishan, Doraha, Hawa Rait Aur Aangan among many others.

Ayushmann's upcoming quirky thriller film An Action Hero is all set to hit the theatres on December 2. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role. Apart from that, Ayushmann will also be seen in an upcoming comedy film Dream Girl 2 opposite Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz. The film is all set to hit the big screens in June 2023.

