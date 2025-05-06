Pakistani designer's post on 'our stars' Shah Rukh, Diljit Dosanjh at Met Gala irks fans: 'What is for us to celebrate'

The 2025 Met Gala saw a record representation from South Asia with as many as a dozen Indians walking the red carpet, including superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, and musical icon Diljit Dosanjh and actor Kiara Advani. A Pakistani fashion designer wrote a post about the razor's edge Pak fans had to walk while praising these stars, but ended up getting criticised for calling them 'our stars'. Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh made their respective Met Gala debuts on Monday(AP, AFP)

Zara Shahjahan's post on SRK and Diljit

On Tuesday morning, hours after the Met Gala concluded in New York, fashion designer Zara Shahjahan took to Instagram to write a long note about the presence of Indian stars at the prestigious fashion event. "Last night, two of our stars lit up the Met Gala. Shah Rukh - the dream we grew up with. Diljit - the beat we move to now. And yet, in these moments - when the world opens its doors to the subcontinent, when our artists walk global stages - we are not allowed to clap. Our hands are tied by suspicion, our joy swallowed by our silence," she wrote.

In another Instagram Story, the designer added, “It is a strange thing, to grow up loving someone who may never be allowed to love you back. To dance to their songs, to weep with their films, and now - to see them step into the world’s spotlight and feel like strangers watching from across the wall.” Zara further penned her thoughts on Pakistanis' inability to applaud Indian talent due to the political standoff between the two countries.

Fans react

However, fans from her home country were annoyed by her use of 'our stars' and 'our artistes'. One commented, "What is there for us to celebrate? Our stars? Humsayo kay bachay hain jo merzi karen. Hum kya karen (They are neighbours' kids and can do what they want)? Why do our stars, designers, anchors have this middle-child-people-pleasing-urge to own Indian talent, cinema, art? Personally Zara Shahjahan over Sabya anyday but problem is they dont need our support." Another added, "Our celebrities? I am unable to digest this! Since when has SRK been ours? Diljit? Can't cope with this sadness!"

Others took the post as an indictment of Pakistanis' unhealthy obsession with Bollywood. "Why are we Pakistanis so obsessed with Bollywood celebs. Specially when they go to extreme cases to wage a war on our country when they threaten us," read one comment.

The frigid Indo-Pak relations

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where armed assailants killed 26 tourists, has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. The Indian government has suspended trade with Pakistan partially and also banned several social media accounts originating in the country, including many actors and celebrities.