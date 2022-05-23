Pakistanis are furious as Abrar ul Haq claims Karan Johar 'copied' his song in JugJugg Jeeyo: 'Khud ke gaane laao'

Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq has accused filmmaker Karan Johar, and his production house Dharma Productions for stealing his music. In a tweet, Abrar said that in Karan's upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo, he copied his song Nach Panjaban. In the recently released trailer of Jugjugg Jeeyo, the song Nach Punjaban appeared. Also Read: JugJugg Jeeyo trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor have an unexpected family reunion. Watch

Abrar's tweet reads, “I have not sold my song ‘Nach Punjaban’ to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar." In another one he wrote, “Song ‘Nach Punjaban’ has not been licensed to any one. If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action #NachPunjaban."

Abrar Ul Haq says Karan Johar stole his song Nach Punjaban.

Several people left angry comments on Dharma Production's video from the trailer launch, which showed the cast dancing to the song. One commented, “You should send them notice enough is enough. As they claim Pakistan is not a good country but they copy our songs, our movies, even scenes from our dramas. If Pakistan is so bad why you copy us?@karanjohar @DharmaMovies." Another one said, “Why would you copy?”

On Instagram, Dharma Productions' shared a clip from the trailer launch event of the film, where the cast is seen dancing to Nach Punjaban. In the clip, actor Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Manish Paul are seen shaking a leg.

Slamming Karan for allegedly copying the song, one person wrote, “Stop stealing music. #copied.” Another one wrote, “Stop copying Pakistani songs.” While one said, “They are dancing on our song after stealing it," another one commented, “Stop copying Pakistani song.. Apney khud k gaaney laao (Make your own songs).”

Slated to release in theatres on June 24, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will star Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul's parents and Kaira Advani as Varun's wife.

