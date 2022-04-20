Palak Tiwari breaks silence on being papped with Ibrahim Ali Khan: 'I was hiding from Shweta Tiwari'

Palak Tiwari has finally opened up about the viral video in which she was seen trying to hide her face as she was papped with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Palak said that she and Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, are just friends. She also added that it was actually her mother Shweta Tiwari from whom she was hiding her face. Also Read| Palak Tiwari leaves restaurant with Ibrahim Ali Khan, hides her face; fan jokes she is scared of Shweta Tiwari. Watch

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted together in a car after leaving a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra in January this year. While Ibrahim waved at the paparazzi as he sat in the car, Palak was aggressively hiding her face from the cameras as a bemused-looking Ibrahim sat beside her. Their appearance together gave rise to rumours that they are the newest couple in Bollywood with many asking why is Palak trying to hide her face.

Palak recently opened up about the spotting, and told Siddharth Kannan, "It's just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that's why I didn't pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it."

When asked why she was trying so hard to escape the paparazzi, Palak said that she was only trying to hide it from her mother Shweta Tiwari as she had lied to her about her whereabouts.

She said, "I have said that my mom keeps tracking me through pap pictures. That night I had told her one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like 'mummy there's so much traffic. I am on my way home' and she was like 'fine.' Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like 's**t s**t s**t my mom will see me,' and the second she sent me that picture and said 'you bl***y liar.' I am like I'm sorry.' I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else." Palak added about Ibrahim, "We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That's all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that's all."

Palak noted that she is very single, because she has realised that boys are too much. Meanwhile, she is preparing to make her Bollywood debut with the horror-thriller Rosie The Saffron Chapter, directed by Vishal Mishra, opposite Vivek Oberoi. The film also stars Mallika Sherawat and Arbaaz Khan.

