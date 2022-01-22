Palak Tiwari leaves restaurant with Ibrahim Ali Khan, hides her face; fan jokes she is scared of Shweta Tiwari. Watch

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari was clicked with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan after an outing in Mumbai on Friday night. However, fans were amused by videos from the sighting where Palak can be seen aggressively hiding her face from the shutterbugs.

Palak, 21, and Ibrahim, 20, were spotted leaving together in the same car after dining at a restaurant in Bandra on Friday night. In paparazzi videos, Ibrahim can be seen entering the vehicle and waving at the photographers but Palak sits and covers her face as the shutterbugs try to click her.

Their appearance together gave rise to rumours that they are the newest couple in B-Town. But fans were amused by how Palak continued to try and hide her face in the pictures and videos. On the other hand, a bemused-looking Ibrahim sat beside her on the backseat of the car. Commenting on one paparazzo video posted on Instagram, a fan said in Hindi, "If they are friends, what is she ashamed of?" Another fan asked, "Why is she hiding herself?"

Other fans quipped that Palak was hiding out of fear of mom Shweta. "Mummy dantengi isliye muh chupya hai lagta (It seems she is hiding because mummy will scold her)," read one of the comments. While many fans said she didn't need to hide her face since there was nothing scandalous in them just being spotted together, others commented on the difference in the demeanour of the two star kids. One comment noted, "She's new to the scandals, while he's not bothered."

Palak is not new to the entertainment industry. She made her debut in a short film last year before appearing in the music video for Harrdy Sandhu's hit song Bijlee Bijlee. Unveiling her first look from the video in October, mom Shweta had written on Instagram, "Proud moment!!!! Oh my god!!!! (pleading face emojis) Finally, the time is here, unveiling one of the many looks of @palaktiwarii from her first music video ever!"

Also read: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak says 'show them queen' as actor shares glam pics

Ibrahim had earlier sparked dating rumours after he posted a picture with a mystery woman (later identified as friend Lottie Stevens) and captioned it, "I miss you". In 2019, he had been linked to Ananya Marwaha after the two were clicked together at a party. However, Ibrahim has not openly commented about his personal life so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON