Palak Tiwari clarifies she didn't mean to imply anything inappropriate about Salman Khan: 'I made a mistake, I'll learn'

Last month, Palak Tiwari made a comment that Salman Khan had a rule about how women should dress on the sets of Antim. Before she made her acting debut with Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Palak was an assistant to filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar for the film. Salman, in another interview, addressed her remarks and shared that women's bodies are more precious and should be covered. Since the comments about the dress code for women has blown up, Palak addressed them in a new interview in which she stressed that she didn't mean to imply anything inappropriate about Salman and his methods on set. (Also read: ‘Jitni dhaki huyi hongi, better hai’: Salman Khan on not allowing low neckline outfits on his set)

Palak Tiwari made her film debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Palak is the daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari and Salman Khan has also known her since she was a small child. Shweta was the winner of the television reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman, in 2010. After Palak had made the comments and later clarified that she wanted to have certain guidelines on how to dress around senior artistes, Salman had also added that there was a problem in the way men looked at women and he didn't like that behaviour around him.

In an interview with ETimes, Palak explained the misunderstanding, "[It's] part and parcel of what we do. Also, I'm not really taken aback by it, since I know Salman sir is an extremely understanding individual and he knows me. He knows that I would never say anything malapropos about him, ever. I take this as more of a learning experience. This is the best way to learn, making a mistake [since] I never want to be in that position again. I think it's the most conducive way to learn. I made a mistake, I'll learn and it's something I'll keep in mind for the rest of my life now."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released on the occasion of Eid on April 21. Palak also has the film The Virgin Tree which stars Sanjay Dutt lined up for release this year. The horror-comedy also stars Sunny Singh and Mouni Roy. Palak became known after her appearance in the music video of Harrdy Sandhu's Punjabi hit song Bijlee Bijlee.

