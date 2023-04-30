‘Jitni dhaki huyi hongi, better hai’: Salman Khan on not allowing low neckline outfits on his set

Actor Salman Khan has reacted to his 'double standard' rule against women wearing low necklines on his film sets. In an interview, Salman said that women's bodies are 'more precious' and so should be covered. He also added that the fault lies with men and the way they look at women. (Also Read | Salman Khan had a rule against women wearing low necklines on film sets, reveals Palak Tiwari) Salman Khan has responded to his necklines remark on women after Palak Tiwari said the actor had a rule.

Recently, Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Palak Tiwari revealed that the actor had a rule about how women should dress on Antim: The Final Truth (2021) set. She recalled that Salman had said that 'all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. Palak had also said that Salman wanted all the girls on his film set to adhere to a specific dress code. Later, she clarified her statement.

During an interview with India TV's show Aap ki Adalat, Salman was called out by host Rajat Sharma for his 'double standard'. said, "Jab aap ek decent picture banate ho toh sab jaake dekhte hai pure parivaar ke saath. Koi double standard nahi hai. I think aurato ki jo bodies hai hai woh kahi zada precious hai. Toh woh jitni dhaki huyi hongi mujhe lagta hai ki better hai (When you make a decent picture everyone goes to watch it with their family. There is no double standard. I think women's bodies are more precious. So the more covered they are the better it will be I feel)."

He also added, "Yeh ladkiyon ka chakkar nahi hai yeh ladko ka chakkar hai. Jis hisaab se ladke ladkiyon ko dekhte hai, aapki behene, aapki biwio ko, aapki maao ko. Woh mujhe accha nahi lagta, I don't want them to go through this (The problem isn't with women but with men. The way men stare at women, your sister, your wife, your mother. I don't like that)." He also added that when he makes films he tries that such men shouldn't be given the chance to 'stare at the heroine', women that way'.

Recently, Palak told Siddharth Kannan in an interview, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ki 'koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here (high up)), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’." Later, she clarified, “It’s really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who have I pretty much grown up idolising. Salman sir is of course one of them.” Salman and Palak have worked together in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, released recently.

Salman will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite actor Katrina Kaif. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON