Salman Khan had a rule against women wearing low necklines on film sets, reveals Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari will soon be seen in her acting debut, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She spoke about her first experience of working with Salman Khan, as she recalled assisting filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar on Antim: The Final Truth (2021). The film featured Salman. Palak said Salman had a rule about how women should dress on Antim's set. Also read: Palak Tiwari reacts to Ibrahim Ali Khan dating rumours Salman Khan and Palak Tiwari at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch event.

Palak, who is the daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, was seen in Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee music video, which was released in 2021. She will be making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, and others.

She told Siddharth Kannan in a recent interview that Salman Khan had a rule about how women should dress on his set. Palak said, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, 'Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?' I said I am going to Salman Sir's set. She was like 'Wow, very good'."

When asked why such rules existed for the women, Palak said about Salman, “He’s a traditionalist... Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear what you like)', but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always’."

Palak Tiwari's first film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be released in theatres on April 21. It has been directed by Farhad Samji. Palak also has The Virgin Tree, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, as one of her upcoming projects.

