Palak Tiwari reacts to Ibrahim Ali Khan dating rumours: 'Love can never be calculated or predicted'

Actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari will soon be making her acting debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. After Palak featured in Harrdy Sandhu's 2021 song Bijlee Bijlee, she has been grabbing attention with her glamorous appearances. Palak is often seen in paparazzi photos and videos. She has also been spotted at parties with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, leading to dating rumours. Now, Palak has addressed her link-up with Ibrahim. Also read: Palak Tiwari leaves restaurant with Ibrahim Ali Khan, hides her face; fan jokes she is scared of Shweta Tiwari Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted together by paparazzi in Mumbai last year.

Last year, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted together in a car after leaving a restaurant in Mumbai. Palak had also opened up about their paprazzi video in which she was seen trying to hide her face. She had said in April last year during an interview that she and Ibrahim were out with a group of friends, and that she was only trying to hide from her mother Shweta Tiwari as she had lied to her about her whereabouts.

When asked about the rumours of her dating Ibrahim, Palak told The Times of India in a recent interview, “Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It’s my sole focus, and it is an important year for me. I don’t pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I’d rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it’s a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that."

Last year, Palak had talked about her paparazzi video with Ibrahim in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. She said, "It's just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that's why I didn't pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it." She had also talked about why she hid her face in the video, and said, "I have said that my mom keeps tracking me through pap pictures. That night I had told her one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like 'mummy there's so much traffic. I am on my way home' and she was like 'fine.' Then these pictures come out."

Palak will be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will be released on April 21. She also has The Virgin Tree, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, as one of her upcoming projects. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan had assisted filmmaker Karan Johar on his upcoming Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. There are also reports of him making his acting debut with a Karan Johar film, but nothing has been announced as yet.

