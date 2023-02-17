Palak Tiwari: My heart was always stuck on Bollywood

Actor Palak Tiwari is all set to start a new chapter of her life this year by embarking on a Bollywood journey. She admits that the building anticipation around it comes with a heavy weight of pressure.

Ever since she did her first song Bijlee Bijlee with Harrdy Sandhu in 2021, there have been a lot of conversations around her entering the film world. Now, it is confirmed that she is taking the big screen route to enter the industry. She will star alongside actor Salman Khan in Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

“I am truly exhilarated about starting my Bollywood journey. It is like everything in my life has been about reaching this point. This is all I have ever waited for. I’m truly thrilled about it,” says Tiwari.

The daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari continues, “When it comes to preparing before my arrival, then I must say that I have been working my hardest and giving the projects that I’m doing my absolute all. I am just trying to give my best”.

While many believed she will follow her mother’s footsteps and start her acting journey with TV, she has defied the notion, because Bollywood was always in her mind.

“My heart was always stuck on Bollywood. I owe everything that I am and everything that my family is to television, but my heart and eyes were always at the Bollywood,” says an excited Tiwari, who has got the tag of being the Bijlee girl after the hit song.

Opening up about the expectations, “It comes with all the pressure in the whole world. It comes with pressure that could crumble you and crush you. But I’m trying to make sure it doesn’t wither me out. On the other hand, it comes with this overwhelming sense of joy and gratitude. I’m trying to focus on the positives right now”.

The main focus point is to not discourage anyone supporting her. “I don’t think people truly realise or are able to fathom how grateful I am for just being able to live the life I’ve always wanted, and to be even given a chance to be where I am today. I am thankful for everything that anybody’s ever done to get me where I am today. I want to make everyone proud and not disappoint anybody,” she concludes.