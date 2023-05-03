Palak Tiwari reveals how she reacted to mom Shweta Tiwari's second pregnancy: ‘Main prepared nahi thi…’

Palak Tiwari, who just made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently revealed how she reacted when she heard that her mother Shweta Tiwari was going to have another baby. In a recent interview, Palak opened up about the time she got to know about her mother's second pregnancy when she was expecting her son Reyansh and how she then talked with her. (Also read: Palak Tiwari on Shweta Tiwari's reaction to her debut Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: ‘Her appreciation might come after…')

Palak Tiwari's opened up about the time her mother Shweta Tiwari revealed about her pregnancy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Palak Tiwari is the daughter of popular TV actor Shweta Tiwari, who is best known for her work in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Palak is Shweta's daughter with her first husband Raja Chaudhary. Shweta also has a son Reyansh, 6, from her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli. The actor is now a single mother.

Now talking about her equation with mother Shweta Tiwari and how she reacted when she came to know about her second pregnancy, Palak said in an interview with Film Companion, "I remember myself being very perturbed as a 15-year old when my mom told me ki you know, we are going to have a baby. I was like, ‘No! No! (shakes head) I said, No! I was like, Noooo! Mummy was like what do you mean, no? Main toh baith ke aise baat ki jaise meri aur meri mumma ka koi contract he aur unhone breach of contract kiya he (I sat with her and talked as if I had a contract with my mother and she made a breach of contract).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Mummy mujhe aise dekh rahi he ki baat kya kar rahi he kya bol rahi he tu? I was like nahi, mujhe kisine nahi bola tha ki apko baccha hone wala he... mujhe kisi ne nahi bola tha ki ye hone wala he. Main prepared nahi thi. Ye meri terms of contract mein nahi tha! (Mummy was looking at me and said what are you even talking about? I was like no, no one told me about this and I was not prepared, this was not in my contract). Mummy was like please stop overreacting."

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films (SKF) and directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan features an ensemble cast including Palak, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar and Rohini Hattangadi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON