Palak Tiwari reveals she has ‘ek tarfa pyaar’ for her mother Shweta Tiwari: ‘It’s not 50-50'

Palak Tiwari joined the industry as an actor like her mother Shweta Tiwari. She makes her film debut with the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which released on the occasion of Eid on April 21. Shweta has been working in TV and films for over two decades now. In a recent interview, Palak jokingly stated that she is more attached to Shweta and has been since she was a kid. She went on to say that she can call her mother 30 times a day, and sometimes Shweta ignores her calls. (Also read: When Salman Khan comforted 11-year-old Palak Tiwari as she cried seeing mom Shweta win Bigg Boss 4. Watch)

Sweta Tiwari with her daughter Palak Tiwari who made her debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. (ANI Photo)(Instagram)

Shweta Tiwari is best known for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay from 2001. She has also worked on the shows Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Main Hoon Aparajita. The actor won Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, in 2010 and has also participated in other reality series like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Palak shared that her mother would be away working long hours for her television shows and if she would go visit her, she would refuse to leave her mother's side when she was shooting.

Speaking to Mid-day, Palak also shared that she's quite attached to her mother. She said, "I feel she would be keeping much more tabs on me if she didn't realise I was doing a Salman sir film. But she feels so secure that it's a film with him so everything must be going so smoothly that she doesn't worry as much. Also in general in our relationship, it's not a 50-50. It's a proper ek tarfa pyaar (one-sided love). I'm obsessed with my mom and she just bears me. She has to, because I'm her daughter, but no, I'm obsessed with my mom. I still call her 30 times a day and she ignores most of my calls."

Palak became known after her appearance in the music video of Harrdy Sandhu's chartbusting hit song Bijlee Bijlee. She has also appeared in the music video of the song Mangta Hai Kya with Aditya Seal. After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, she will next be seen in The Virgin Tree which stars Sanjay Dutt. The horror-comedy also stars Sunny Singh and Mouni Roy.

