When Salman Khan comforted 11-year-old Palak Tiwari as she cried seeing mom Shweta win Bigg Boss 4. Watch

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has released in theatres. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also sees the acting debut of Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. An old video has resurfaced on Reddit, where Salman Khan is seen meeting 11-year-old Palak for the first time on the Bigg Boss stage after her mother won the show. (Also read: Palak Tiwari clarifies Salman Khan's ‘girls should be covered’ rule: 'It’s really been misunderstood...') Salman Khan met Palak Tiwari on the Bigg Boss 4 finale stage.

Now a page on Reddit, Bolly Blinds N Gossip, has dug up a clip from 2011, when Salman Khan met Palak Tiwari for the first time. It happened when Palak was present to witness her mother, actor Shweta Tiwari, win Bigg Boss 4. In the video, Shweta is seen with happy tears of joy after winning the reality show. She was seen hugging her mother and daughter Palak Tiwari on stage. After a while, host Salman Khan was also seen comforting 11 year-old Palak and telling her not to cry. The Great Khali, who was a finalist on the show that season, was also present in the background. He stood beside them and looked on.

Many fans noticed the endearing way in which Salman comforted Palak and reacted in the comments section. "This was my favourite season of BB (Bigg Boss)," said a fan. Another comment read, "As Salman said he would have been a 'great dad', It's not even a competition bhai (brother) is the best with kids." Many also hilariously reacted at Khali's expression in the clip. One comment read, "Khali just standing there is cracking me up," while another said, "Khali ko koi puch nahi raha! (No one is asking Khali anything)"

Palak marked her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also has Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam. It also marks Shehnaaz's entry into Bollywood.

Palak Tiwari had recently grabbed attention for a comment she made about Salman Khan, where she revealed that Salman had a rule about how women should dress on his film's set. Clarifying that her point has been misunderstood, she later issued a statement that said, “It’s really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who have I pretty much grown up idolising. Salman sir is of course one of them.”

