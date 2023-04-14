Palak Tiwari clarifies Salman Khan's ‘girls should be covered’ rule: 'It’s really been misunderstood...'

Actor Palak Tiwari issued a clarification days after she said Salman Khan had a rule against women wearing low necklines on film sets. Palak assisted Salman on his film Antim. Recalling working with Salman, she revealed Salman had a rule about how women should dress on his film's set. In a statement, she said her words has been misunderstood. Also read: Salman Khan had a rule against women wearing low necklines on film sets, reveals Palak Tiwari Palak Tiwari issues new statement after talking about working with Salman Khan on the sets of Antim.

Palak in her latest statement said, “It’s really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who have I pretty much grown up idolising. Salman sir is of course one of them.”

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Palak had said, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, 'Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?' I said I am going to Salman Sir's set. She was like 'Wow, very good'."

When asked why such rules only existed for women, Palak said about Salman, “He’s a traditionalist... Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear what you like)', but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always’."

Palak is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also has Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam. It also marks Shehnaaz's entry into Bollywood.

