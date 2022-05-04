Palak Tiwari says people who call her too plain will never be satisfied: 'Why is it bad that sometimes we look like you'

Up and coming actor Palak Tiwari has spoken about all the negative comments she receives about her looks. Palak, who has featured in a few music videos so far, is often spotted by the paparazzi on lunch or dinner outings with her friends or at shoots. Often, people leave mean comments on videos and pictures of her, calling her too ‘made-up’ or too ‘simple’ to be a Bollywood ‘heroine’. (Also read: Palak Tiwari breaks silence on being papped with Ibrahim Ali Khan: 'I was hiding from Shweta Tiwari')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Palak, who is the daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, has said that she doesn't bother about what people say anymore as there is no end to their complaints about her looks. She said that people should realise that an actor is supposed to represent the common people and therefore, does not need to be ‘perfect’ and flawless.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, “It doesn't affect me as much as people think it should. Kyuki maine realise karlia hai ki ye log kabhi khush nahi honge (Because I've realised that these people will never be happy). They have made a circle for themselves. They say, ‘these celebrities get so dressed up, what are they doing, where are they going?’ Theek hai chalo, I'll come out simple. (Then they say) ‘She looks like this? Who will give her work? Aisi toh meri dost dikhti hai (my friend looks like this)’.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Toh dost dikhti hai (If your friend looks like this then) that is the point right? You want someone on screen that represents you. Why is it bad that sometimes we look like you, have flaws, have one eye bigger than the other. Why do you want someone to be impeccable when you are not. We are representing you.”

Palak also mentioned the double standards of people when an actor goes for beauty enhancement surgeries and is criticised for that as well. She said that such people should ‘just shut up’. Therefore, their opinions do not matter to her because ‘they are not happy with themselves’.

Palak has so far been seen in the song Bijlee Bijlee with singer Harrdy Sandhu and her latest music video is Mangta Hai Kya with Aditya Seal. She will make her acting debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON