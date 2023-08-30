Palak Tiwari named the first Indian womenswear ambassador of a popular clothing brand

Palak Tiwari has been scaling heights since her debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earlier this year. Leading clothing brand US Polo Assn has signed her as a brand ambassador. In fact, she'll be the first Indian brand ambassador of its womenswear. (Also Read: Palak Tiwari recalls mom Shweta Tiwari cut her hair in teenage years to ‘make me look uglier so I couldn’t date anyone')

Palak bags her first big brand

Palak Tiwari becomes US Polo Assn's first womenswear brand ambassador

The official Instagram handle of US Polo Assn shared a video of Palak in many of their womenswear and wrote in the caption, “We are proud to announce our association with the sensational PALAK TIWARI ( @palaktiwarii ) as our first womenswear brand ambassador for U.S. Polo Assn. Get ready for a journey of elegance, sport and style with U.S. Polo Assn. Womenswear! Palak Tiwari X U.S. Polo Assn.”

Palak posing in the brand's womenswear

In the video, Palak is seen in five chic looks. These include a sparkly maroon top with a matching neck scarf, a blue top and blue denim, an emerald green dress, a blue t-shirt with a buttoned-up skirt, and a white top with knee-length white denim.

Palak reposted the video on her Instagram Stories along with a horse emoji and a red heart emoji.

Palak was first seen in Punjabi popstar Harrdy Sandhu's popular music video of Bijlee Bijlee. She later made her debut in Bollywood with Farhad Samji's action romance Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which starred Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The film, despite releasing on Salman's trademark festival of Eid, wasn't a success at the box office.

Palak is rumoured to be dating Ibrahim Ali Khan, budding actor and son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The two are often seen on movie dates and at parties together, but they have denied being in a relationship.

Palak is the daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari and her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary. Shweta also has a son Reyansh, 6, from her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli. The actor, who famously appeared in Ekta Kapoor's Kasauti Zindagi Kay and was the winner of Bigg Boss 4, is now a single mother.

