Palak Tiwari recalls mom Shweta Tiwari cut her hair in teenage years to ‘make me look uglier so I couldn’t date anyone'

Palak is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari and Raja Choudhary. Shweta is a TV actor and the winner of Salman Khan's TV reality show Bigg Boss in 2010.

Shweta was ‘traumatised’ by Palak's teenage years

Talking about her teens, Palak told Bollywood Bubble that it was the time when she'd tell her mom that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star is spoiling her life. “My teen years were pretty bad and my mom is traumatized by them. One of the biggest problems I had was that I used to lie a lot and people used to catch me. My mom used to say ‘Why do you even bother to lie? You get caught in two hours.’ I think I had a boyfriend, I was 15 or 16 years, like when you have a boyfriend in school."

Shweta cut Palak's hair

She added, “We loved going to the mall. So, I was going to the mall with him and told my mom that I’m going downstairs to play hide-and-seek. My mom said ‘okay’ but she wasn’t in town and soon, she found out that I was not playing. She found out that I was in the mall. She got very angry. The funny part was that my mom used to say, ‘Main tujhe gao bhej dungi, main tera baal katwa dungi’. (I’ll send you to our village, I’ll cut your hair). She even cut my hair when I was younger to make me uglier so that I can’t date anyone.”

Palak's career

Palak recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also marked Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill. Directed by Farhad Samji, it also featured Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Vijender Singh, and Jassie Gill. Next up, Palak has Sanjay The Virgin Tree, which also stars Sunny Singh and Mouni Roy.

