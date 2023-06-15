Avika Gor says she was replaced by Salman Khan Films in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Antim at last minute

Gor, who's about to appear in her first major Bollywood role, said that the opportunity presented itself twice in two films starring Salman Khan, but the actor's production team chose to cast someone else in the eleventh hour, a day before she was supposed to sign on the dotted line.

Avika Gor dropped twice by Salman Khan Films

“I had faced something similar with the same team, where two weeks before the film, they called and they said they cast someone else. But this happens. At the end of the day it’s their call and it’s okay. They must have had their reasons, they know better," Avika said, referring to Ayush Sharma's 2021 actioner Antim: The Final Truth, in an interview to Siddharth Kannan.

While Avika didn't attribute her replacement to nepotism, in the same interview, she pointed out that the Telugu film industry is far more plagued by nepotism than the Hindi film industry.

Avika Gor on nepotism

"A bias has been created over time about Bollywood and Hindi films that we will judge whatever they make...a phase had come when a lot of South films were remade, so people thought we only copy films. I think it's all about that bias," said Avika, talking about why Bollywood is always targetted for nepotism, and the Telugu film industry is given a clean chit.

Avika made her Telugu film debut with Uyyala Jampala (2013), and followed it up with Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki, Cinema Choopistha Mava, Thanu Nenu, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and Raju Gari Gadhi 3. She will make her Bollywood debut with the horror film 1920 Horrors Of The Heart. The film, directed by Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt, is slated to release in theatres on June 23.

