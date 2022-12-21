Kasautii Zindagii Kay reunion: Shweta Tiwari meets Urvashi Dholakia and leaves internet nostalgic

Actors Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia had a reunion with the Kasautii Zindagii Kay team. They were joined by Moon Banerjee, Shivani Gosain, Prachi Kowli Thakker, Manav Gohil, Manish Goel and Poonam Narula among others, who were part of the original cast of the popular show, helmed by Ekta Kapoor. It was one of the longest running show on Star Plus. Also read: Aamna Sharif says ‘killing a newborn’ as Komolika hurt her mental health

As more and more pictures from the reunion are being shared by the actors on social media, Urvashi and Shweta jointly posted a selfie with each other and left fans thinking about the good old days. In Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urvashi Dholakia played the role of Komolika Majumdar Basu, the iconic nemesis of Shweta Tiwari's character, Prerna Basu.

In the picture, Shweta and Urvashi flaunted their biggest smiles. Sharing the post, Urvashi added to the caption, “JAB WE MET picture toh banta hai @shweta.tiwari #aboutlastnight.” The post also included several hashtags, such as ‘reunion’, ‘kzk’, ‘og’, ‘memories’, ‘fun’, ‘madness’ and ‘love.’

Reacting to them, Karnvir Bohra took to the comment section and wrote, “Totally..... My onscreen atom bombs.” “Two strong woman on their own,” added a fan. Another one said, “Legends of TV serials together.” Someone also commented. “Childhood of Crush of 90s kid.”

Meanwhile, the two also joined other ladies from the cast and posed with them for group pictures. All of them were captioned as ‘KasautiiReunion.' In another picture featuring Urvashi with Manish Goel, the latter added, “29 years literally since we know each other. Many more to go uru.”

Manish Goel on Instagram.

Kasautii Zindagi Kayy aired from October 29, 2001 to February 28, 2008, and was among the most viewed shows of the time. The show had Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia in the lead. A reboot of the show, titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was aired on Star Plus from 2018 to 2020, but with a new cast.

The new season of the show starred Parth Samthaan, Aamna Sharif, Erica Fernandes, Sahil Anand and Shubhaavi Choksey among others. Talking about the Urvashi, Aamna who essay the role of Komolika earlier told Hindustan Times, “I have never played a character which has been played by someone else before. In such cases, there remains a strong connection between the actor and the character in front of the audience. It becomes a challenge, so obviously I was apprehensive. Firstly I have never played a grey character in my life.”

“It was so heavy to play her because the scenes Komolika performed were so negative. I remember in one specific scene I had to kill a newborn which played with my mental health,” she also revealed.

