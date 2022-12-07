Pankaj Tripathi to star in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's next, produced by Wiz Films, HT Content Studio and KVN Productions

Wiz Films' yet-untitled film starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja, Varun Buddhadev and many more is all set to hit the floors this December. The film - an investigative drama with a heart-warming story of a dysfunctional family coming together is scheduled to be shot in Mumbai and Kolkata and is slated to release in 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wiz Films a global content production company spearheaded by Viraf Sarkari is all set to entertain and inspire people around the globe through innovative and powerful storytelling. It aims to produce and create original content that inspire people all over the world. As the film is all set to go on floors, Producer Viraf Sarkari said “This is our first feature film production and we are extremely delighted to begin this journey with a socially relevant film being put together by a multi-award-winning and talented team of actors Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, our writer Ritesh Shah, DOP Avik Mukhopadhya, & Music Director Shantanu Moitra. We are happy to partner with KVN & HT Content Studio as producers for this amazing film. This is just the beginning. Await more outstanding films from the house of Wiz Films.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Producer Mahesh Ramanathan, CEO- HT Content Studio said, “Aniruddha Roy Choudhury builds on his forte of exploring socially relevant themes with honesty and promises to deliver another impactful film that would entertain audiences while the message hits home. HT Content Studio is delighted to produce this film with the Wiz Films' team having assembled a dream cast toplined by powerhouse actor Pankaj Tripathi, the very promising Sanjana Sanghi and a standout Parvathy Thiruvothu. From a team that has won over 12 National Awards and delivered box office -cum- digital platform successes audiences can expect a film that stays with them.”

Sanjana Sanghi, Mahesh Ramanathan and Pankaj Tripathi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film will be directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury – a National Award-winning filmmaker who always has the urge to tell a story in a different and edgier way and will soon start shooting with a powerful ensemble cast. Speaking on the occasion Aniruddha said, “I am happy to do this film that has an intriguingly layered story which reveals itself over time. How faced with all odds people come together to form a strong unit. I am so happy to collaborate with Wiz Films and an eclectic cast like Pankaj Tripathi Sanjana Sanghi Parvathi Thirovothu and Jaya Ahsan along with crew Avik Mukhopadhyay Ritesh Shah Shantanu Moitro and Arghyakamal Mitra. I am sure Viraf and I will have a great journey together.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, known for pulling off any kind of role effortlessly said, “There are three reasons why I agreed to do this film. First, I've read a lot of scripts lately, and this one was one of the most amazing one. Secondly, I've always wanted to work with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury who is a very fine director & thirdly, Wiz Films is a fantastic production company and I hold the partners in the highest regard.

Leading lady Sanjana Sanghi said, “It was that rare moment every artist craves for, to hear a story that you resonate and connect with so deeply & instantly, and one that reminds you why you became an actor in the first place. To be collaborating with Pankaj Sir in our father-daughter drama directed by Tony Da, and spearheaded by Wiz Films and HT Content Studios is a confluence of many beautiful forces and such an incredible honour. I can’t wait to bring our pure yet complex tale to our audiences”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Co-actor Parvathy Thiruvothu said, “I feel it’s a massive opportunity for me to dismantle and unlearn because I’ll be working with Tony sir and Pankaj sir. That’s always an amazing and scary process so you need people you can do a sort of trust fall while you create a character so perceptive. That’s the best part for me about joining the team!”

Jaya Ahsan, another co-actor said, “This is my first film in Hindi and my character is an integral part of the film. When this offer came to me from Wiz Films I was thrilled and said yes immediately because Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is the director, and I have Pankaj Tripathi as one of my co-actors. I always wanted to work with Aniruddha and Pankaj and getting them together and that too in the first Hindi film doubles the delight. I am excited for the shoot to begin"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The story that has been jointly written by Viraf Sarkari, Ritesh Shah and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is being produced by Wiz Films, KVN and HT Content Studio. It’s a Wiz Films Production in association with Opus Communications.

KVN from KVN Productions, a leading production and distribution company said, "We, at KVN Productions, and Wiz Films are extremely excited to collaborate and produce a wonderful film directed by the supremely talented Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. We are very happy that our first Hindi feature film will be featuring one of India's finest actors Pankaj Tripathi."

The film is co-produced by Shyam Sunder & Indrani Mukherjee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON