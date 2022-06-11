Pankaj Tripathi doesn’t let weather affect his schedule

Actor Pankaj Tripathi believes that the show must go on, even if it means filming in adverse weather conditions. That’s why he always manages to stick to his schedule, come rain or the searing summer heat.

The 45-year-old, who was busy shooting for Fukrey 3 in north India a while back, says, “Main waise cool aadmi hun bada, zindagi ki garmahat mera kuch bigaad nahin paayi toh mausam kya bigadega. I try to find a balance in my mind, and that helps me in managing the shoot.”

In fact, the actor recently shot the third instalment of Fukrey in Delhi too where the temperatures are at an all-time high. That’s not all, he was recently in the forest region of central India for work commitments.

Currently in Mumbai, he informs that during such packed schedules where the weather conditions are adverse, he ensures that the entire unit of the film are well-equipped to battle the weather. “We’ve been following the basics and traditional methods to keep ourselves hydrated and trying to stay away from direct exposure to the sun as much as we can. Glucose water and nimbu paani are also being served regularly to keep everyone hydrated. Even lunch is very light. We have a doctor on standby in case someone falls sick on the sets,” reveals Tripathi.

Despite all the precautionary steps, Tripathi says an actor’s job is never easy. He shares, “The production team can’t help an actor during the take that we have to do in front of the camera with perfection and conviction, irrespective of what the weather is. Woh camera ke samne thodi umbrella leke khade honge.”

He goes on, “Action and cut ke beech mein jo bhi weather ho, woh real life mein jhelna hi padta hai. For instance, in the heat I have to wear four layers of clothes because it is the demand of the role. We have to endure the heat in summer and the cold in winter. That is the real truth of our life.”