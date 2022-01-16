Pankaj Tripathi holds wife Mridula close, exchanges garlands with her in unseen photos shared on wedding anniversary

Pankaj Tripathi has shared a couple of unseen pictures with his wife, Mridula to mark their wedding anniversary on Sunday.

One of the pictures, which seems to be from their courtship days, shows the couple smiling while posing. In another, Pankaj and Mridula are seen exchanging garlands during their wedding. There are a few images of Mridula and also a recent picture of the couple.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor captioned his Instagram post, "1 saal hue aaj parinay sootra me. Is sukhad yatra ki kuch yaadein, dhanyawaad (It has been 17 years since we tied the knot. Sharing a few memories from the beautiful journey, thank you)." Pankaj and Mridula have a daughter together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was among the first ones to comment on the post and he wrote, "Waah, badhai (Wow, congratulations)." Actors Archana Puran Singh, Jatin Sarna, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, among many others, also showered love on the couple.

Pankaj has often said that during his struggling period, it was Mridula who took care of their household expenses. He has also appreciated her for the support she has always offered. Mridula is a teacher.

In an interview with ScoopWhoop in 2020, Pankaj had said, “I had decided at the age of 10 that I did not want to take any dowry and would go for love marriage.” He also revealed that it was love at first sight for him, though he did not know anything about her at the time. He saw her at her sister's wedding and decided that he'd spend the rest of his life with the girl whose name he did not know then.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: OMG 2: Akshay's dreadlocks grab attention in video with Pankaj from Ujjain

Most recently seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Pankaj has a few big-ticket projects lined up next. These include Oh My God 2, Bachchan Pandey and Criminal Justice season 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.