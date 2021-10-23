OMG 2: Akshay Kumar's dreadlocks grab attention in video with Pankaj Tripathi from Ujjain, watch

Akshay Kumar shared a glimpse of his upcoming film, OMG 2, and it also features Pankaj Tripathi. The short video clip came hours after he shared the first poster of his new film.

Akshay was seen walking on the sets of the film in Ujjain with Pankaj. He wore a blue sweatshirt and sported dreadlocks tied into a ponytail in the video. A conch could also be heard in the background as they walked.

Posting the video, Akshay wrote, “Brahmaand ka praarambh jahaan, brahmaand ka prasthaan jahaan, aadi aur anant kaal ke svaamee , bhagavaan mahaakaal ke aashirvaad lene tapasviyon ki nigari Ujjain pahunche main aur mere mitra @pankajtripathi #OMG2 (Where the universe begins, where the universe departs, I and my friend @pankajtripathi reached Ujjain, the city of ascetics to seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal, the lord of the beginning and eternity, #OMG2).” Pankaj also reposted it on his Instagram page.

Earlier in the day, Akshay took to his Instagram handle and announced OMG 2. He also shared the first poster of the film, in which he was seen in a look inspired by Lord Shiva. He captioned it, “Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey.”

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer Oh My God. Apart from Akshay and Pankaj, the new film also stars Yami Gautam.

In the 2012 film that was helmed by Umesh Shukla, Akshay was seen as Lord Krishna while Paresh played an atheist.

Akshay has wrapped the first leg of shooting for Raksha Bandhan. Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi announced the commencement of work on the third season of his popular web series, Criminal Justice.