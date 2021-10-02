KBC 13: Pratik Gandhi and Pankaj Tripathi could not answer this 25 lakh question. Can you?

Host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi on the latest Shandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13. The actors were playing to win a big amount for charities they support and managed to earn ₹12.5 lakh on the show.

The question that stumped them was for ₹25 lakh. Having exhausted all their lifelines, the two agreed that there is no ‘ishq’ in taking this 'risk'. The question for ₹25 lakh was:

The Government of India is planning to build the National Maritime Heritage Complex at which of these historical places in India?

Their options were: Hampi, Konark, Lothal and Mahabalipuram.

Pratik and Pankaj decided that it would be best to quit the show with ₹12.5 lakh in hand. But host Amitabh asked them to make a guess anyway before leaving. They chose Mahabalipuram but the right answer was Lothal.

Pratik and Pankaj had a lot of fun with Amitabh and relived many memories from their childhood and early days in the film industry. Pankaj even spoke about how in his village, not every house had a matchbox and how neighbours would borrow fire from each other to light up their wood. He, however, called it a pleasant time of his life, close to nature and one that made him humble and grounded as he is.

Also read: KBC 13: Pratik Gandhi stumps Amitabh Bachchan with questions about 'pochha, TV remotes' in middle-class households

Pratik recalled how he is often told that he earned an ‘overnight success’ after Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992, in which he played tainted stock broker Harshad Mehta. However, he said that for him, nothing was overnight as it took him 14 years of hard work to taste the success.

Pratik will be seen next in Bhavai and in a web series with Richa Chadha. Pankaj's last release was Mimi with Kriti Sanon. He will be seen with Ranveer Singh in 83 next.