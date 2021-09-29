Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13: Pratik Gandhi stumps Amitabh Bachchan with questions about 'pochha, TV remotes' in middle-class households
Pratik Gandhi on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.
Pratik Gandhi on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.
tv

KBC 13: Pratik Gandhi stumps Amitabh Bachchan with questions about 'pochha, TV remotes' in middle-class households

  • Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi caught KBC host Amitabh Bachchan off guard with questions about middle-class households. Watch here. 
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 06:06 PM IST

Actors Pratik Gandhi and Pankaj Tripathi will appear as guests on Friday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. In a new promo video, Pratik stumped Amitabh with questions about middle-class households and how regular people behave.

In the video, shared on the official Instagram account of Sony Entertainment Television, Pratik said in Hindi, “Sir, I wanted to ask you a few ordinary questions. You won't get any prize money, and there are no lifelines that you can use.” Amitabh was game.

Pratik continued, “Have you ever whacked a TV remote if it isn't working? Have you ever made a discarded piece of clothing into a washrag? Last question, have you ever wiped your dirty hands on your trousers after having a meal?” +

Amitabh let out a trademark ‘hain’ and said, “Oh my God.” But he shared an anecdote: “There was a time when I'd grown out my beard, and I'd wipe my hands on it after meals.” Pratik and Pankaj Tripathi burst out in laughter. 

Pratik became a household name last year after starring in the hit streaming series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, on SonyLIV. Pankaj Tripathi is known for his performances in the Amazon series Mirzapur, and the films Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Stree, and more recently, Mimi.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan leaves KBC contestant red-faced after interrogating her about boyfriends. Watch

Every Friday, on the latest season of KBC, Amitabh hosts celebrity guests. Past guests include former cricketers Virender Sehwag-Sourav Ganguly, actor-director duo Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra-PR Sreejesh and actors Jackie Shroff-Suniel Shetty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati kaun banega crorepati 13 kbc pratik gandhi + 4 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.