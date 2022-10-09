Pankaj Tripathi on becoming national icon by Election Commission of India: The love for democracy has pushed me to contribute

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has been named as the national icon of Election Commission of India, and he is not taking it lightly. He admits that the tag comes with a huge responsibility, which he is determined to fulfil anyhow.

Known for his work in films and shows such as Mirzapur, Sacred Games, Mimi, and Newton among others, the actor was named for the honour for his association with ECI in creating awareness among voters. The announcement was made in Delhi by the Chief Election Commissioner in the presence of the actor. Earlier, he was the State Icon for Bihar.

“I was really surprised when I heard my name on stage for the honour. Unhone mera phele ke kaam ko notice karke yeh diya hai,” exclaims Tripathi, adding, “However, it was a pleasant surprise for me when Mr Rajiv Kumar announced my name bestowing the title upon me in between the programme as I wasn’t expecting this to happen. I believe they have seen my sincerity and dedication as the State Icon of Bihar before entitling me with such a great honour”.

The 46-year-old adds, “They noticed that I am always eager to contribute to take forward the message of the importance of democracy. In fact, when they announced my name, they appreciated me for taking any fees for the same. It is for the love of democracy which has pushed me to contribute, and it was acknowledged with the tag”.

The actor reveals that soon he will complete the process to take over the position, and get to work.

“I am really grateful that I can pitch in some way. I feel we have a social responsibility, and I will try to fulfil it with all my dedication, as much as possible. I will try to spread more awareness about the importance of voting and democracy. I hope I am able to stand up to the responsibilities attached with the honour,” he says, adding, “I will be available as much as possible whenever the Election Commission of India will need my duties through audio, video and physically to create awareness amongst the youth and citizens of India to vote.”

He wraps up with a thank you message for the team of ECI. Expressing his views further, the Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach actor states, “I am grateful to the ECI and to Mr Rajiv Kumar the chief Election Commissioner and Anup Chandra Pandey the election commissioner of India considering me as the National Icon for Election Commission of India”.