Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pankaj Tripathi's daughter is part of BTS ARMY, likes K-drama actors: 'She doesn’t watch any Indian actor'
bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi's daughter is part of BTS ARMY, likes K-drama actors: 'She doesn’t watch any Indian actor'

Pankaj Tripathi has revealed his daughter is a fan of the K-pop group BTS. He revealed that she and his wife watch K-dramas as well.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Pankaj Tripathi revealed his daughter is a BTS, K-drama fan. 

Pankaj Tripathi has revealed his daughter is a fan of the K-pop group BTS. The South Korean band comprises seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. 

“These days, she is only into BTS and Korean actors; Hindustan mein uska kaha mann hai (She doesn’t watch any Indian actor),” Pankaj told a leading daily in a recent interview. Not only his daughter but his wife, Mridula, too enjoys a fair share of K-dramas now. “She also watches Korean shows with my daughter now,” he added. 

“My wife and daughter want to go to Korea to meet those K-drama actors and K-pop singers. I don’t know why but they are very famous. I tell them both that they are heroes of a smaller country; we are the heroes of a bigger country, they should focus on us (chuckles),” Pankaj said. 

Over the past few years, BTS has witnessed an increase in the number of fans from India. Recently, on BTS member Jungkook's birthday, a group of BTS' Indian fans rented billboards and carried messages for the singer. 

RELATED STORIES

This year, the K-pop group also shared messages with fans in the country through numerous interviews. Speaking with Hindustan Times, BTS assured fans that they would try to visit India. 

“We cannot be thankful enough for you listening to our music. We truly hope that the situation gets better soon. Please stay strong and we hope you get some energy from listening to our music! If we can see each other safely and the opportunity comes, we’d of course like to perform in India,” Jin had said. 

Also read: When Pankaj Tripathi fought back tears as he spoke about his idol Manoj Bajpayee

Meanwhile, Pankaj recently caught up with his ‘idol’ and friend Manoj Bajpayee. The latter took to Instagram and shared a picture taken from the reunion. “An evening with my old friend and senior #Vineetkumar and our very dear @pankajtripathi at the latter’s (pankaj) place !! What a great host both pankaj and Mridula are !! #biharifood #bihariactors #bihariconversation,” he said. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pankaj tripathi bts k-drama k-pop bts world k-pop music
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KBC 13: Farah shares pic with Deepika and Amitabh but with a clarification

Saif Ali Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor has asked him not to Google himself

Mira Rajput assembles toy JCB for son Zain on his 3rd birthday. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan embraces Jaya in vintage picture, remembers their first movie
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP