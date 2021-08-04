Pankaj Tripathi’s excited about his short heading down under

Having shown his acting prowess in films and OTT, Pankaj Tripathi is excited about his first short, Laali, going places. The 2019 film has already entered many film festivals in the past, including the Dharamshala International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival and now will be showcased at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), Australia.

Tripathi, who calls it “a proud moment”, tell us, “I am very excited to have people in Australia watch our short film at the IFFM this year. It is a great opportunity to showcase a story before the world audiences. The short is an experimental story of a one man who is lonely. The director’s narrative is interesting. I admired his perseverance and his vision too. Doing a short was a quite fun, especially as this was my first.” Directed by Abhiroop Basu, the 35-minute talks about longing for love and loneliness.

The Mirzapur actor recalls that he had shot a short, years ago but it never released. What he enjoyed the most about this shorts is the opportunity to collaborate with newbies. “Young talent and fresh out-of-film school newcomers have an enthusiasm which is wonderful. Bahut achcha lagta hai. The way they look at the work and their passion takes me back to my younger days. In terms of samaj and intelligence, I would say, they definitely have more of it than what we had.”