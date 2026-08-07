Pankaj Tripathi says Indian films are global now as they go more local: 'Pehle writers Mumbai se Bharat ko samajhte the'

The last few years have seen Indian films travel across borders to be feted at various film festivals and award shows around the world, and in some cases, even break the bank at foreign box offices beyond the diaspora. Be it mainstream offerings like RRR or Kill, or independent films like All We Imagine as Light or Songs of Forgotten Trees, Indian films are winning hearts worldwide. Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who has seen his fair share of cinema over the years, believes this shift is because of Indian writers and filmmakers returning to their roots.

Pankaj Tripathi reflects on Indian cinema's increasing global appeal.

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In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, the actor reflects on how Indian cinema is going back to its core strength of focusing on what is local and cultural, something that Western audiences want to see.

On Indian films going global

“The core value of Indian emotion is empathy,” says the two-time National Award winner. “And then, our culture has so many festivals, across states and regions. So, when one incorporates that in stories, our culture, our emotions in an authentic manner, then that becomes global. That is the strength of Indian stories.”

Pankaj talks about the time when Indian films became too multiplex-oriented and catered largely for urban audiences, as the time when Indian cinema lost that global appeal. “There was a time when our stories became a little too urban. Jab waise writer the jo Mumbai mein baith ke Bharat ko samajhte the (we had writers who understood India sitting in Mumbai),” he adds.

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{{^usCountry}} But he attributes the change seen today to filmmakers who came to Mumbai from smaller towns, bringing their worldviews and understanding with them. “Now, time has changed. Bhilai se Anurag Basu aa gaye, Jamshedpur se Imtiaz Ali aa gaye aur Allahabad se Tigmanshu Dhulia aa gaye. These people have come after understanding literature and culture and after seeing the world,” he adds. On Ohh My Dog {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But he attributes the change seen today to filmmakers who came to Mumbai from smaller towns, bringing their worldviews and understanding with them. “Now, time has changed. Bhilai se Anurag Basu aa gaye, Jamshedpur se Imtiaz Ali aa gaye aur Allahabad se Tigmanshu Dhulia aa gaye. These people have come after understanding literature and culture and after seeing the world,” he adds. On Ohh My Dog {{/usCountry}}

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Pankaj is appearing in an experimental film, Ohh My Dog, releasing this week. The film features a dog as the protagonist, with Pankaj and other veteran actors appearing in supporting roles. Talking about the film, he says, “There are people who don’t like dogs or animals. The issue is that they fear them. But once you get to understand the animal, the fear will leave your body. So, I hope that when people watch this film, they develop some empathy for pets and animals. These creatures have been living with us for thousands of years. Just understand them, and 99% of the problems will end.”

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Directed by Amit Rai, Ohh My Dog releases in theatres on August 7. Pankaj Tripathi will then reprise his role as Akhandanand Tripathi in Mirzapur, the film, a prequel spinoff to the successful Prime Video series. The film releases in theatres in September.