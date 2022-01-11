Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Paparazzo slams Siddharth’s ‘filthy mental state’ after his tweet to Saina Nehwal, announces boycott; she reacts
bollywood

Paparazzo slams Siddharth’s ‘filthy mental state’ after his tweet to Saina Nehwal, announces boycott; she reacts

Saina Nehwal expressed gratitude as a paparazzo came out in support of her and announced that he was boycotting Siddharth for his comments.
Siddharth’s ‘subtle cock champion of the world’ tweet to Saina Nehwal got a lot of backlash.
Published on Jan 11, 2022 09:25 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Badminton player Saina Nehwal expressed gratitude after a paparazzo condemned actor Siddharth and announced that he will no longer cover him. Siddharth’s tweet to Saina has been at the centre of a controversy.

“Now that shows his upbringing and filthy mental state... Have decided not to cover him on any of my platforms henceforth. Get well soon @worldofsiddharth,” photographer Manav Manglani wrote on Instagram Stories. Sharing a screengrab of it on her own Instagram Stories, Saina added folded hands emojis.

Saina Nehwal shared a screenshot on Instagram Stories.
RELATED STORIES

Saina condemned the lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security last week in Punjab. His convoy was stuck on a flyover in Ferozepur district after protesting farmers blocked the route. “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi,” she tweeted on January 5.

In response, Siddharth wrote, “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna.” Last year, Rihanna tweeted in support of the farmers’ protests.

Amid the outrage over his tweet, Siddharth clarified that it was misconstrued. “‘COCK & BULL’. That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period,” he wrote in a follow-up post on Twitter.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ex Siddharth explains ‘cheaters never prosper’ tweet after her split with Naga Chaitanya

Meanwhile, Saina said in a statement that Siddharth’s comments were ‘not nice’ and he could have used ‘better words’ to make his point. “Yeah, I’m not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter and you remain noticed with such words and comments,” she said, according to The New Indian Express. “If the security of the PM of India is an issue then I'm not sure what is secure in the country,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
saina nehwal siddharth
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Delhi Covid-19 Cases
Horoscope Today
Vikram Vedha First Look
World Hindi Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP