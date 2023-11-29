Parambrata Chattopadhyay says ‘nobody will watch’ Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Jawan if made in Bengali

Parambrata Chattopadhyay is calling out the 'double standards' of the Bengali film audience. In an interview with Calcutta Times, the actor said that if films like Jawan and Pathaan were to be made in Bengali, 'nobody is going to watch' them. (Also read: Parambrata Chattopadhyay confirms wedding with Piya Chakraborty, shares pics: ‘Let us go then, you and I’)

What Parambrata said

Parambrata Chattopadhyay talked about Pathaan and Jawan.

Parambrata commented on the rise of OTT where complex stories are doing well, as compared to the big screen. He said, "I think it's very simple. The national audience seems to prefer a spectacle on the big screen to get their money's worth. This spectacle is connected to machismo, and the machismo as defined by RRR or Jawan in our country unfortunately is all about men. There are a handful of states where this spectacle does not always work- Kerala, Bengal and Maharashtra. Will you say it speaks of progressivism? Not really."

The actor then added, "Bengali audiences have tremendous double standards. SRK's [Shah Rukh Khan] films do very well here but if you make a Jawaan or Pathaan in Bengali, nobody is going to watch it. This is the era of homegrown family dramas, fantasy adventures, sleuths. That's the maximum we can think of."

About Pathaan and Jawan

Both Pathaan and Jawan are two of the biggest blockbusters of the year, with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Jawan took 23 days to beat Pathaan's lifetime worldwide gross collection of ₹1055 crore. Shah Rukh also became the only Indian actor to deliver two consecutive ₹1000 crore films in one year.

Meanwhile, Parambrata recently confirmed his wedding with Piya Chakraborty. Sharing the photos, Parambrata captioned the Instagram post, "'Let us go then, you and I, When the evening is spread out against the sky…' This is it. @piya_chakraborty."

Parambrata made his debut in Bollywood with Kahaani (2012), which starred Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His notable works include Bhalo Theko, Baishe Srabon, Sold, Kadambari, Anukul, Pari, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, and most recently, Mumbai Diaries Season 2.

