'Paranoid' Raveena Tandon shares throwback video of air travel in Covid-19 times. Watch

Raveena Tandon posted a throwback video of her in an aircraft, spraying sanitizer all over. She agreed it had bordered on paranoia but said that it was warranted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Raveena Tandon in her throwback video.

Raveena Tandon on Friday shared a video of when she travelled by air in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in December. She noted how her behaviour bordered on "paranoia" but she felt it was justified.

She wrote: "My Paranoia , but rightfully so . #throwbackdecember2020 #flying in times of Corona .. #sanitisedworld #saferthansorry please keep wearing your masks . the highest jump in cases reported in India yesterday. Let’s be careful for our own safety and the safety of others . You might even just be a carrier so please be careful around people."

CarryMinati on shooting for MayDay in pandemic: I never imagined I could be a one take artist

Arjun Kapoor: Now in the pandemic world, we have to look at content not the numbers

Kareena and Saif are 'diva and the dude' in Saba's new throwback picture

Shanaya sets internet on fire as she belly dances to Beautiful Liar, watch

The video showed Raveena seated on the window seat as she sprayed the tray table and seatbelt with sanitizer. She was wearing a mask, face shield and gloves. Her overall body language looked stressed and cautious.

Her fans had a mixed reaction to it; some clearly found the whole thing rather funny while many others agreed that one needed to very careful in the times of coronavirus.

One user said: "Ha ha this is so me." Many others wrote "ha ha" and dropped laughing face emojis. One said: "The next normal!! For few years atleast... Stay safe." A third person said: "Happy journey and be safe."

Raveena often shares throwback videos on her Instagram page. Some time back, she had shared one from the year 2000, when she was on a wildlife safari in Botswana. The video had shown Raveena sitting in an open jeep in close proximity to two lionesses.

Also read: Dia Mirza expecting first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi: 'Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb'

Raveena will be seen next in Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF Chapter 2. She will be seen playing a politician in the film.

