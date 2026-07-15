Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh step out for lunch date, indulge in dosa cravings

While they continue to await the arrival of their second child, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making the most of their quiet moments together. The couple was recently spotted enjoying a laid-back dosa date in Mumbai, with videos from the outing catching attention on social media.

Deepika, Ranveer step out for lunch date

Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again.

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Deepika and Ranveer made a rare public appearance in Mumbai on Tuesday, stepping out for a quiet lunch date. Surrounded by tight security, the couple was spotted at a popular restaurant to enjoy benne dosas. Several videos of their outing have surfaced on social media.

In a video that has emerged on social media, Deepika and Ranveer were seen exiting the restaurant after enjoying a hearty meal. Keeping their outing low-key, the couple opted for comfortable casuals. Deepika wore a relaxed co-ord set, while Ranveer kept it simple in a T-shirt and black pants. Both completed their understated look with face masks as they made their way to their car.

The video also shows Deepika's security team requesting onlookers not to record the couple as they made their exit from the restaurant.

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{{^usCountry}} This isn't the first time Deepika and Ranveer have been spotted at Benne. Earlier, the couple had visited the popular restaurant to celebrate the success of Ranveer's Dhurandhar 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This isn't the first time Deepika and Ranveer have been spotted at Benne. Earlier, the couple had visited the popular restaurant to celebrate the success of Ranveer's Dhurandhar 2. {{/usCountry}}

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The outing grabbed attention after the café's official Instagram account shared a selfie of the couple from inside the restaurant. Joining Deepika and Ranveer in the picture was the actor's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, along with members of the restaurant staff. The group flashed happy smiles for the camera. Sharing the image, the restaurant captioned the post: "Something and all is happening pt.2 #benne #chowpatty"

Deepika expecting her second baby

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Earlier this year, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test that shows two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in Italy in ceremonies that honoured both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.

On the work front, apart from King with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika is also busy with her upcoming film Raaka with Allu Arjun. Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film is expected to hit screens in 2027. Meanwhile, Ranveer was last seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge, and has been in the news lately for his ongoing rift with Farhan Akhtar over Don 3.