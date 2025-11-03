Paresh Rawal claims lobbying exists in National Awards just like Oscars: ‘Utna nahi hai jitna…’

Actor Paresh Rawal, who won a National Award in 1993, has opened up about the influence of lobbying in award circuits. The actor admitted that even the prestigious National Awards aren’t entirely free from lobbying, adding that similar practices take place at the Oscars as well. Paresh Rawal was most recently in the role of a tour guide in Agra in the film The Taj Story.(Twitter)

Paresh Rawal on lobbying in National Awards

Recently, Paresh sat down with Raj Shamani in his podcast to discuss several aspects of his career. During the conversation, Paresh spoke about lobbying practices at the National Awards and Oscars, stressing that he values appreciation from directors and writers far more than any trophy.

Talking about the credibility of film awards, Paresh said, “Award to mujhe to pata hi nahi hai. Ek baat main ye bhi bolun, National Award mein thoda bahut (lobbying) hota hoga. Utna nahi hai jitna baaki ke awards mein hota hai. Baaki ke award ki to baat karo ya na karo, koi farq nahi padta. National Award to National Award hai, reputed hai (I don’t even know much about awards. I’ll say that there might be a bit of lobbying in the National Awards, but not as much as in other awards. The rest don’t matter much. The National Award is reputed).”

He underscored his point by noting that lobbying isn’t limited to India, mentioning, “Lobbying to Oscar Awards mein bhi hoti hai (Lobbying happens at Oscar awards too).”

Paresh revealed that the process is largely fueled by influence and networking. He added that big parties are also hosted as part of lobbying efforts. “Haan bhaiya, Raj ki picture hai. Chalo jitne academy ke jitne members hote hain sabko whip up kiya jaata hai (So, it’s Raj’s film. Let’s get all the Academy members together and influence them).”

Here, he was asked if he desires to win any particular award. The actor mentioned that he seeks real recognition from his creative collaborators including the director. He shared that his urge stops there and he doesn’t want to look beyond that.

Paresh got a National Award in the Best Supporting Actor category in 1993 for his performance in Woh Chokri and Sir.

Paresh Rawal back on screen

Paresh was most recently in the role of a tour guide in Agra in the film The Taj Story. Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, The Taj Story revolves around a tour guide whose life is turned upside down after a viral video of him questioning the Taj Mahal's origins leads to his dismissal. Determined to fight back, he decides to challenge the official version of history in court.

He was also seen in the horror comedy film Thamma starring Ayushmann Khuranna and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is produced by Maddock Films' head Dinesh Vijan and filmmaker Amar Kaushik. Next, he has Hera Pheri 3, Bhooth Bangla, and Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.