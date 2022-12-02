Paresh Rawal clarifies his 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark, apologises for 'hurting sentiments'

Actor Paresh Rawal on Friday apologised for his 'cook fish for the Bengalis' remark. A Twitter user re-shared a video, in which the actor made the comment. A part of their tweet read, "This is not expected of you @SirPareshRawal, you must clarify and apologise for hurting your fans in Bengal." The person's other tweet read, "Fish shouldn’t have been the topic. He needs to clarify." (Also Read | Paresh Rawal seemingly takes a dig at Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet)

Taking to Twitter, Paresh replied to the person and said, "Of course, the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi N Rohingya. But still, if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise (folded hands emoji)."

Earlier, during a campaign speech in Gujarat, Paresh had said as quoted by news agency PTI, "Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?"

Fans saw Paresh last in Sharmaji Namkeen, directed by Hitesh Bhatia. The film also stars Rishi Kapoor, in his posthumous appearance, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar and Taaruk Raina among others. He will also be seen in the upcoming action-drama film Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Paresh will also be a part Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Directed by Raaj Shaandilya, the film has been produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited. The movie will release on July 7 next year.

Apart from Ayushmann, Dream Girl 2 also stars Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Rajpal Yadav. Paresh was recently seen at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

