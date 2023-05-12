Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement: Preparations begin at Delhi venue. Watch

Parineeti Chopra and her rumoured boyfriend Raghav Chadha getting engaged this weekend according to multiple reports. Some visuals from the reported engagement venue have also surfaced online which further strengthens the rumours. The actor and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader will be getting engaged on Saturday at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place in Delhi. Also read: Parineeti Chopra's house gets decked up with lights ahead of engagement with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are getting engaged in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A new video, shared by paparazzi, features Kapurthala House. A few staff members are spotted outside the venue as they carried plywood and other decor items. The post read, “Ring ceremony venue of Parineeti & Raghav Chadha at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parineeti and Raghav are slated to get engaged in a traditional ceremony in the capital city. They will reportedly wear colour-coordinated outfits for their engagement day. While Raghav will be seen in a minimalist achkan designed by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, Parineeti will opt for a subtle Indian outfit from Manish Malhotra.

A source previously confirmed that Priyanka Chopra will be reaching Delhi on the morning of May 13. Parineeti is Priyanka's cousin. “It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family,” a source told Hindustan Times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, Parineeti is in Delhi with her family and they are overlooking the arrangement for the engagement day. “They are not trying to keep the engagement a secret, but definitely want to keep it intimate with only family and close friends in attendance. It is a big occasion for the couple and they want to embark on the new beginning with the whole family,” added a source. The actor's Mumbai house was seen decked up with lights, ahead of the occasion.

Parineeti was last seen in filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika. Parineeti has upcoming films like Chamkila and Capsule Gill. Raghav, on the other hand, is a Member of Parliament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON