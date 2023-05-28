Exclusive: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha looking at winter wedding in Rajasthan

Actor Parineeti Chopra and fiance and politician Raghav Chadha have started wedding venue hunting, and are planning to get married between September and November this year in Rajasthan.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged earlier this month in Delhi

According to a source, Parineeti went scouting for the venue in Udaipur on Saturday, and now is exploring Kishangarh. She also plans to go to Jaipur. While she went solo in Udaipur, she was joined by Chadha for the rest of the tour in Rajasthan.

When it comes to Udaipur, the 34-year-old actor visited Udaivilas, where she even met some of her relatives and had lunch, following which she also went to Leela Palace, and then took a boat ride in lake Pichola to soak in the evening venue of the city before making the big decision. She also met Shikha Saxena, Deputy Director of Tourism Department, Udaipur, to inquire more about the city.

“I met Parineeti at the airport, where we had a good 20 minute conversation, following which we spent the day going to the venues with her. She was not directly talking about marriage but the conversation revolved around things which were indicative around that,” Saxena tells us.

What makes you say that? “She was inquiring about the weather in Udaipur, when does the monsoon start and winter start. She had September in her mind. I told her that we have late monsoon, so it would be rainy till the last week of September. At that instance, she looked at her PA and noted down the information,” she adds.

The couple, who got engaged in May in Delhi, is also looking at November to get hitched. “I suggested to them about November, and her PA was hesitant about the weather being too cold, but she looked open to the idea, and her team was noting down every single information. I asked her clearly if she has any wedding plans, and she mentioned that she is planless right now, and is in the process of making one,” Saxena tells us.

According to a source, it will be a big Punjabi wedding, with all the family members and friends coming in to celebrate the union. And Parineeti is giving special attention to see how the guests will spend their time in the middle of the festivities.

“She was interested to know about the tourist attractions in and around the place, with focus on the heritage value of the place, for guests to explore. She even mentioned that she will dig into it deeper,” shares an insider, adding that she also took a boat ride to see the evening vibe which reflects that she “was connecting with Udaipur”.

According to Saxena, she loved the traditional welcome at the heritage properties with rose petals and music. “The hotel was also giving her a feel at how the guests will be welcomed for the wedding. She really loved the whole idea. The traditional welcome really made her emotional and touched her. There was also a conversation around food during the visit,” she shares.

At the moment, they are looking at more venues in Kishangarh, and also plan to head to Jaipur.

“But they are more inclined towards Udaipur. One thing’s for sure that they want to get married in Rajasthan only. Ever since the news of their visit in the state has emerged, a lot of hotel chains have started lobbying for the wedding, and asking people to suggest their name and offering to do the wedding for free, as they feel it will push their business. However, Parineeti and Raghav will go for something which is established and gives a rustic vibe and feel, while narrating a story of our past,” says the source.

In fact, Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra also had a ‘royal wedding’ in Jodhpur.

